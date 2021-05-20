Basketball: USC to play in the Wooden Legacy tournament over Thanksgiving

The USC men's basketball program has been added to the field for the Wooden Legacy tournament in Anaheim over Thanksgiving.

The Trojans join Georgetown, San Diego State and St. Joseph's in the four-team event to be held at the Anaheim Convention Center on Nov. 25-26.

Three of those teams reached the NCAA tournament last year as USC went 25-8 and reached the Elite Eight, while Georgetown and San Diego State also made the field.

Ticket information and matchups will be announced this summer.