For those who have paid attention to the first part of USC's basketball season, a logical conclusion to draw has been that the Trojans might want to eventually start running the offense through star freshman big man Onyeka Okongwu.

That hasn't seemed to be the approach enough to this point, but it sure was in the second half Sunday.

Okongwu scored 16 of USC's first 17 points after halftime -- mixing in a dunk, layups off nice assists, a follow-up to his own miss, free throws, etc. -- while spurring the Trojans to a 87-76 over Long Beach State inside the Galen Center.

Okongwu was just 2 of 5 from the field for 4 points in the first half before becoming the clear focal point for USC (9-2) and going on to finish with 28 points and 12 rebounds.

"The first half took me a while to get going, and the second half I just came out and wanted to do more for my team, be more of an impact," Okongwu said.

He did and he was.

The freshman fan favorite scored the first points of the second half, but Long Beach State (3-8) followed with a layup and free throw to cut USC's lead to 42-37. When Okongwu followed with another score and Nick Rakocevic made a free throw, the visitors answered with another layup on the other end to keep it close at 45-39.

That's when "Big O" truly took over.

The smooth-operating 6-foot-9 forward scored on the next five USC possessions, and eventually Long Beach State simply couldn't keep pace.

His layup on a nice feed from freshman point guard Ethan Anderson pushed the lead to 49-42, his fastbreak finish off an Elijah Weaver steal and assist made it 51-42, his score off his own offensive rebound and ensuing free throw offset a Long Beach State 3, and another feed from Anderson as Okongwu rolled in from the top of the key for an easy layup and subsequent free throw made it 57-45 a little more than 5 minutes into the second half.

"We told him to dominate the paint, stay down -- that was the open area against their matchup zone, the 1-3-1, the back of the zone was open," coach Andy Enfield said. "He stayed there and our guards got him the ball, and he got one or two offensive rebounds. He played great in the second half."