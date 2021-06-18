Big-time 2023 OL prospect TJ Shanahan discusses strong interest in USC

ATLANTA -- Offensive tackle TJ Shanahan is a top-50 national prospect in the 2023 recruiting class and he proved why Thursday, more than holding his own against some of the top 2022 defensive ends while competing at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge.

In fact, Shanahan was named the offensive line MVP at the camp.

He did so while wearing USC gloves and a Trojans arm sleeve. He also wore a USC shirt the previous night at the camp check-in event. There's a reason for that.

"It was probably my best visit so far," Shanahan said of his unofficial visit to USC last week. "I didn't really think it was going to be that good, but it turned to be awesome. I'm just excited to build a relationship with Coach McGuire and Coach Helton."