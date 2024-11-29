Biggest visits on tap for final regular-season weekend

Bryce Baker

This is one of the most interesting weekends of the year right before National Signing Day as players jockey for final visits, some rumored trips might or might not happen and Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney will be here for it all. Here are the biggest trips and storylines he’s watching this weekend.

Bryce Baker - Penn State

Baker has been committed to North Carolina since June 2023 but all the while the family has said he’d stick with the Tar Heels if Mack Brown was the coach. Earlier this week, it was announced that Brown would not return in Chapel Hill. So now the Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth standout has the unfortunate circumstance to either stick with North Carolina and sign without knowing who his coach will be, waiting to sign or flipping to Penn State since he’s visiting there this weekend. The Nittany Lions have been looking for a second QB in their class and Baker could be the answer.

Michael Carroll - Alabama

The new five-star offensive tackle has been committed to Alabama since June and it was a big win over Michigan, Georgia and Penn State (where he’s a legacy) to land the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout who’s originally from Pennsylvania. But in recent weeks, Colorado has surged to the top of his recruitment after a great visit to Boulder. Some people close to Carroll still love Alabama but Carroll is intrigued by the success of coach Deion Sanders and especially of five-star freshman OL Jordan Seaton. I was told things are “status quo” in his recruitment heading into this Alabama visit which meant he was torn between the two programs.

Linkon Cure - Oregon

It’s happening. Finally. The four-star Kansas State commit was supposed to visit Oregon for a game earlier this season but a snowstorm canceled that trip. Cure has been intrigued by the Ducks for a long time and the Goodland, Kan., standout will be back in Eugene for a game-day weekend. Kansas State still looks strong in his recruitment but Cure has worked hard to visit Oregon for a reason and now it’s happening.

Jared Curtis - Ole Miss, Alabama

One of the best 2026 quarterbacks nationally, Curtis backed off his Georgia pledge last month and will now see two of his favorites in one weekend. The Nashville (Tenn.) Nashville Christian high four-star will be at the Egg Bowl on Friday and then the Iron Bowl on Saturday for a dream scenario of some great rivalry games. For Curtis it will be about seeing two of his frontrunners. Oregon and others are also involved, but the feeling is Curtis could definitely end up in the SEC. If the Rebels miss on five-star Ryder Lyons, Curtis would be the top target and it’s almost no drop-off.

Madden Faraimo - USC

Can Notre Dame hold on as the favorite in Faraimo’s recruitment? It has been expected for some time that the San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic four-star linebacker would pick the Irish but it hasn’t happened yet. Now Faraimo is visiting USC again as the Trojans try to steal the local standout. Of course, his visit coincides with USC’s game against Notre Dame as what seemed like a heavy Irish lean is now a two-team race down the stretch.

Michael Fasusi - Texas A&M

Even after visiting Texas last weekend, the chatter this week has been that Fasusi would stick with his Oklahoma commitment. There is now one more test as the five-star offensive tackle from Lewisville, Texas, will be in College Station over the weekend and the word is that the Aggies could be the biggest threat to flip him. The Sooners still look strong but more should be known after this weekend heading into signing day.

Jerome Myles - Texas A&M

The high four-star receiver has been committed to USC since September and he remains under five-star consideration, which makes this visit even more important. The Aggies have never backed off the Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon standout and now his quarterback, Helaman Casuga, is committed to Texas A&M. Michigan is also making a late run at Myles so USC has some work to do to keep him. The first obstacle will be getting through this A&M trip.

David Sanders Jr. - TBD

There has been some talk – but no confirmation – that Sanders planned to return to Ohio State for the second-straight weekend for the big rivalry game against Michigan. No one is talking yet about it but if the five-star Tennessee offensive line commit does head to Columbus that would be bad news for the Vols. Sanders had a meeting with coach Ryan Day and there is legitimate interest in the Buckeyes; this isn’t just some NIL play. Ohio State is selling its NFL development and Sanders seems to be listening.

Jahkeem Stewart - TBD

There seems to be a massive mystery going on about where Stewart will end up this weekend. The five-star defensive end from New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr has been expected at Ohio State for his final official visit but there has been some chatter that he could return to USC one last time as the Trojans have been rumored as the favorite now in his recruitment. If Stewart ends up in Los Angeles, it could be game over.

Kevin Wynn - Georgia and Florida State