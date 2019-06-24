When 4-star running back Bijan Robinson visited Texas back in the spring, he got to meet actor and avid Longhorns fan Matthew McConaughey. And when he was out to dinner in the Los Angeles area last week on his USC official vist, Robinson ran into another Hollywood star in Adam Sandler.

"McConaughey, I think it was planned. He came over to me. When I saw him, I really didn't know who he was, but my coach's jaw just dropped," Robinson said. "And then Adam Sandler, we just went to a restaurant and he was just like playing around and messing around. Somebody else spotted him, so we got to [meet him.]"

So did Sandler know who Robinson was during that meeting?

"He eventually did," the top prospect said with a smile.

Ultimately, though, Robinson won't be choosing a college based off celebrity encounters. As he arrived in Atlanta on Monday for the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge, he talked to TrojanSports.com about his USC official visit last week and the other two schools at the top of his list right now. (Watch the video interview below)

***TrojanSports.com is running its best deal of the year. Sign up for a FREE TRIAL THROUGH THE END OF AUGUST with access to all of our premium content, including the most up-to-date breaking news, thorough daily recruiting coverage, exclusive features and podcasts along with our popular message board.

***CLICK HERE to take advantage of this special deal (use promo code USC2019), and to sweeten the offer, those who continue beyond the free trial will receive an extra month on a monthly subscription or an EXTRA SIX MONTHS for an annual subscription.

