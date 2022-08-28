The leaders of BLVD, the NIL operation officially partnered with USC, are launching their website and membership program Sunday night at 5 p.m. PT.

Leading up to that release, they shared with our subscribers a detailed outline for their plan.

Some key takeaways from what they shared:

-BLVD says it has issued over seven figures in contracts to football players to be paid out over the next four months, with offensive and defensive linemen receiving more than 33% of the total value.

-Over 50 families of football players are receiving compensation for travel accommodations to see their son play this season, both home and away.

-This week, BLVD will be announcing exclusive sponsorship agreements with a local car dealership and local steakhouse.

-BLVD has a goal of raising $15 million a year through its membership program, with plans to provide a 'base salary' for USC football players. Here's how they explained it:

"We’ve committed to a ‘base salary’ for USC FB players, but view it as a salary-cap model with minimums, just like the NFL. If you are a top athlete, do you want to know that player #1 makes the same as player #120 or do you want to know that you’re going to be paid based on your perceived market value? BLVD is in the business of managing funds to maximize efficiency while ensuring we are as competitive as anyone in the country. Most 4/5-stars believe they should make at least $250K/year from their school’s collective."

-All donors now have the ability to direct 100% of their contribution to their sport of choice. Donors can also choose the general athlete fund where a significant majority will go to football.

-They also address the donor-led startup collective "Student Body Right."

