TrojanSports - Brandon Campbell on late pushes from other schools, why he stuck with USC

Four-star running back Brandon Campbell has been committed to USC since March. At times he's been among the Trojans' most vocal commits, teasing other commitments on social media and trying to help build the class up around him.

And yet, this last month there was some unexpected suspense in Campbell's recruitment.

Some natural questions popped into his mind as fans and media were making a big deal about USC's struggles running the ball -- peaking in the Washington State game two weekends ago when the Trojans' running backs managed just 25 yards on 16 carries.

Not only that, but other schools circled back with Campbell trying to get him to flip his commitment or at least delay his decision beyond the Early Signing Period this week.

After some reassuring phone conversations with USC coaches in recent weeks, Campbell indeed signed his National Letter of Intent with the Trojans on Wednesday, filling a major need for an impact three-down running back.

"This is something I've been dreaming about all my life, being able to sign with the big-time program that gets a lot TV time to showcase my talent," he told TrojanSports.com. "It [means] a lot to me, it means a lot to my family. I'm just appreciative and enjoying the moment and then get ready to get to work up there."