Brandon Sosna leaving USC's athletic department for the Detroit Lions

Sosna will become the Lions' senior director of football administration. ESPN's Pete Thamel first reported the news and TrojanSports.com has been able to independently confirm it.

After playing a pivotal role in USC's football coaching search and the hiring of Lincoln Riley that has rejuvenated a forlorn fan base over the last six months, executive senior associate athletic director/chief of staff Brandon Sosna is leaving for a job with the Detroit Lions.

Sosna came to USC soon after athletic director Mike Bohn was hired in late 2019. The two had worked together closely in two stints at Cincinnati, as Bohn elevated Sosna in the Bearcats athletic department at a young age and then brought him back as chief revenue offer after Sosna spent the 2017-18 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, where he was eventually promoted to the role of salary cap and contract analyst.

Sosna was naturally Bohn's first hire after taking the job at USC, and in two and a half years with the Trojans he has been Bohn's right-hand man while directly overseeing the football program.

Bohn called Sosna "the architect of a brilliant search process" that landed Riley in late November -- a move that stunned the college football world and put USC on what seems to be a fast track to a significant turnaround.

Beyond the splash hire, though, Sosna was seemingly involved in every facet of USC athletics, helping Bohn address long overdue upgrades needed within the department, whether it was overhauling and expanding the Trojans football recruiting department or making sure the football program had a dedicated groundskeeper rather than relying on the same crew that took care of the entire campus.

If there was a problem that needed solving within USC athletics at large, it most likely eventually found its way to Sosna's attention. From staffing matters to even being called in to offer his perspective to football recruits USC was hoping to land, Sosna did a little bit of everything for the program.

As TrojanSports.com has told in detail previously, the day after USC's humbling loss to Iowa in the 2019 Holiday Bowl, Sosna met with USC director of player personnel Spencer Harris and Joseph Wood, then in the role of executive director of football operations, for several hours learning and compiling a list of everything the program needed to be competitive. He and Bohn then went about addressing everything they could, effectively doubling the size of the recruiting staff, adding more support staff positions within the football program, addressing the aforementioned groundskeeping matter, etc.

"I have two Post-it notes on my desk from the first couple meetings that we had with Clay [Helton] and his staff, things that we needed to address, and we're really excited. I think we've checked off almost every single one of those boxes and continue to look at it every single day," Sosna said last August.

But not until the decision was made to part ways with Helton two games into an eventual 4-8 season last fall and shoot for the moon in hiring Riley away from Oklahoma, where he was 55-10 as a head coach with three College Football Playoff appearances in five seasons, did Sosna and Bohn truly check the biggest box on the wish list of USC fans.