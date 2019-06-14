BREAKING: 2020 DL/OL Kyle Juergens commits to USC
USC's invite camp on Wednesday produced seven new offers and already two quick commitments, as 2020 DL/OL Kyle Juergens called coach Clay Helton to deliver his Trojans pledge Friday night.
Juergens, who confirmed the news to TrojanSports.com, follows 2021 TE/WR Velltray Jefferson — who committed on the spot Wednesday — as camp participants to make a quick decision on their new USC offers.
Juergens, who could end up on either side of the ball, is the first lineman to commit to USC's 2020 class and the fifth overall commitment. As with Jefferson, he didn't need much time to ponder this decision, simply waiting for the right moment Friday while surrounded by family and friends at a celebratory BBQ.
"This whole recruiting process has been crazy. I haven't even gone on a single official visit, but I know where I want to be and that opportunity was offered [Wednesday]. I am excited about … allowing the glory of it to fully settle in," Juergens told TrojanSports.com.
"It was pretty cool to wake up [Thursday] morning and immediately think about the fact that in 2020 I will be part of [an] elite Trojan football team."
Juergens, who is listed at 6-foot-6, 265 pounds, is rated a 2-star prospect at the moment, but he's only been playing football for three years and was still early in his recruitment with Arizona State being the only other Power 5 program to offer him.
USC has shown recently no hesitation in getting involved early with prospects it identifies as desired targets.
As Juergens explained on Thursday, he was a baseball player back in Annapolis, Md., when he was younger. His family moved back to Southern California in 2012, and he was prompted by the football coach at Laguna Beach High School during freshman orientation to give football a try.
"I said sure, I would give it a shot. After the first summer practice and workout session I was hooked," he said. "I haven't picked up my bat or mitt since. My sophomore year I transferred to St. Margaret's because my mom wanted me to be in a more college prep environment. Best choice we ever made.
"Wish I had started football earlier, but glad I gave it a try. I love the game. I love the technical aspect. I love the grind. I love the physical and mental challenge. I have had amazing mentors and coaches. My team has been my family."
It's not clear yet what side of the line Juergens will end up on in college, and he doesn't seem to have a preference. It is believed that USC was evaluating him first as a defensive tackle during the invite camp this week.
"I think [they want me] on the DL, but it's open and I think that will be decided in a year or so," Juergens said. "Coach [Clay] Helton was impressed with my performance both ways, so I guess it's going to be a surprise for all of us. I honestly don't care. I love playing both ways so wherever I am needed I am going to give it 110 percent."
As for why he was able to make such a quick decision on his new USC offer, Juergens said it Trojans football was a huge part of his upbringing.
"My grandmother is a Trojan so it's in my blood and has always been a dream," he said. "... When I was 3 years old I dressed up as a Trojan football player. … Every Saturday when I lived back east we watched the games. My grandma lived with us. She's a stroke survivor and can't speak but can sing [and] taught me the fight song. We would be on campus often for games or when we were up in LA.
"Years ago, when I was a freshman I was up there with my mom for something and I remember telling her I felt like it was home."
