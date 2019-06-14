USC's invite camp on Wednesday produced seven new offers and already two quick commitments, as 2020 DL/OL Kyle Juergens called coach Clay Helton to deliver his Trojans pledge Friday night.

Juergens, who confirmed the news to TrojanSports.com, follows 2021 TE/WR Velltray Jefferson — who committed on the spot Wednesday — as camp participants to make a quick decision on their new USC offers.

Juergens, who could end up on either side of the ball, is the first lineman to commit to USC's 2020 class and the fifth overall commitment. As with Jefferson, he didn't need much time to ponder this decision, simply waiting for the right moment Friday while surrounded by family and friends at a celebratory BBQ.

"This whole recruiting process has been crazy. I haven't even gone on a single official visit, but I know where I want to be and that opportunity was offered [Wednesday]. I am excited about … allowing the glory of it to fully settle in," Juergens told TrojanSports.com.

"It was pretty cool to wake up [Thursday] morning and immediately think about the fact that in 2020 I will be part of [an] elite Trojan football team."

Juergens, who is listed at 6-foot-6, 265 pounds, is rated a 2-star prospect at the moment, but he's only been playing football for three years and was still early in his recruitment with Arizona State being the only other Power 5 program to offer him.

USC has shown recently no hesitation in getting involved early with prospects it identifies as desired targets.

As Juergens explained on Thursday, he was a baseball player back in Annapolis, Md., when he was younger. His family moved back to Southern California in 2012, and he was prompted by the football coach at Laguna Beach High School during freshman orientation to give football a try.

"I said sure, I would give it a shot. After the first summer practice and workout session I was hooked," he said. "I haven't picked up my bat or mitt since. My sophomore year I transferred to St. Margaret's because my mom wanted me to be in a more college prep environment. Best choice we ever made.

"Wish I had started football earlier, but glad I gave it a try. I love the game. I love the technical aspect. I love the grind. I love the physical and mental challenge. I have had amazing mentors and coaches. My team has been my family."

