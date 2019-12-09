He was previously scheduled to take an official visit to Minnesota this coming weekend. It's not clear yet if he plans to follow through with that still.

Ford, who was previously committed to LSU until backing off that pledge on June 11, announced his decision on Twitter.

USC made a strong impression on 2020 offensive tackle Courtland Ford 's official visit over the weekend -- strong enough to land a prompt commitment from the 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect Monday.

"Man, that was a great visit, great hospitality. I loved it there, man," Ford told TrojanSports.com on Sunday after wrapping up his official visit. "It's so different. The players are like how I am with my high school brothers -- like they are a family and every coach cares about them."

Ford, a 3-star prospect from Cedar Hill HS in Cedar Hill, Texas, is the Trojans' sixth offensive line commit in this 2020 class and the second in the last week.

After bringing in only two offensive linemen in each of the last two classes, USC needed to not only replenish its depth this cycle, but also start building a foundation for the future.

Ford joins fellow OL commits: 4-star prospect Jonah Monheim (Moorpark HS) and 3-stars Andrew Milek (Brophy Prep/Chandler, Ariz.), Andres Dewerk (Los Gatos HS), Caadyn Stephen (Camas HS/Camas, Wash.) and Casey Collier (Barbers Hills HS/Mont Belvieu, Texas), who committed last week.

In addition to appreciating the camaraderie he saw among the USC players, Ford left his official visit feeling a strong connection with offensive line coach Tim Drevno.

"He pretty much nailed it. He's a great coach, also [a] great man," Ford said. "Love the way he coaches the players."

With a week and a half until the NCAA's early signing period starts Dec. 18, the Trojans have had some shuffling to their class with the two new OL commits but also decommitments from 3-star OL Joey Wright (Bishop Manogue HS/Reno, Nev.) and 2-star DL Kyle Juergens (St. Margaret's School/San Juan Capistrano).

That leaves USC with 10 commitments overall so far -- more than half of which are offensive linemen.

The others are 3-star wide receiver Joshua Jackson (Narbonne HS), 3-star defensive tackles Kobe Pepe (St. John Bosco HS) and Jamar Sekona (Marin Catholic HS/Kentfield, Calif.), and kicker Parker Lewis (Saguaro HS/Scottsdale, Ariz.).

Ford said he will sign during the early signing period.