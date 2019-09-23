**Get a FREE TRIAL with premium access to all of our exclusive content through Oct. 11. Stay on past the trial and unlock more benefits -- an extra 2 months free with a paid monthly subscription or an extra 6 months free on an annual subscription. Just follow this link and use promo code USCFREE. Valid for a limited time.**

Jake Garcia , a 4-star 2021 QB from nearby Narbonne HS, announced his commitment to the Trojans on Monday evening via Twitter.

It only seemed logical that one of USC's top 2021 quarterback targets would make a quick move to lock in a commitment in the wake of the news that 2020 QB Bryce Young had de-committed and flipped to Alabama.

Garcia, ranked the No. 5 pro-style QB and No. 24 overall prospect in his class, was one of four quarterbacks high on USC's wish list in the next cycle along with Miller Moss (Bishop Alemany), Preston Stone (Parish Episocpal HS/Dallas, Texas) and Behren Morton (Eastland HS/Eastland, Texas).

And he wasted no time securing his spot with the Trojans.

Here's what Garcia told TrojanSports.com just two weeks ago:

"I always wanted them in the mix, but now that coach [Graham] Harrell is over there, I really feel comfortable," Garcia told TrojanSports.com. "Since coach Harrell has been over there, that's when I started visiting and going to check out USC. ...

"I like how many times they throw the ball a game. I like the offense they're running -- they're running kind of similar to our offense right now -- and also I like the coaching staff. I love the coaching staff really. Coach [Clay] Helton, coach Harrell, they're just really good people over there. They're really down to earth people, and we bond very well."

Garcia was on campus at USC over the summer and was in the Coliseum for the Trojans' win over Stanford. He held more than two dozen offers and Miami and LSU were among the programs coming especially hard for him.

So far this season for Narbonne, Garcia has completed 71.6 percent of his passes for 1,299 yards, 14 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Narbonne's offense leans heavily on high-percentage short passes out to the sideline to set up later deep shots downfield.

One of Garcia's top targets is 4-star 2020 USC wide receiver commit Joshua Jackson, which bodes well for the Trojans' keeping Jackson in the fold in the wake of Young's de-commitment.

USC already holds four commitments in the 2021 class with Garcia joining 4-star linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote (St. John Bosco HS, younger brother of current Trojans LB Palaie Gaoteote), 3-star DT Jay Toia (Grace Brethren HS) and 3-star WR/TE Velltray Jefferson (Edison HS/Fresno).