"There were so many different factors that went into choosing a school, and I felt that each of my final four schools provided unique things that were specific to that school that provided me with a great opportunity," he said. "At the end of the day USC has just always been home for me. It wasn't really something tangible -- it's more of a feeling you get. There's so many great options, but there's a feeling you get when you're at a facility, when you try on a uniform and this just feels right, when you're sitting in the Coliseum in front of 90,000 people and you're like, this is truly where I want to be, this is what's going to make me happy."

Moss' other finalists were UCLA, Alabama and LSU.

As he explained, he valued a variety of factors and that led him see this process through as long as he could. Ultimately, he was not able to visit LSU (he had visited Alabama and UCLA) because of the coronavirus pandemic, but he reiterated multiple times that he has full peace of mind in his decision and won't be taking visits anywhere but USC now that he's made his decision.

"I'm someone who's interested in a multitude of things. So if this was purely a football decision, it's easy to cut out certain schools -- it's easy to cut out maybe UCLA in that situation. If this is purely an academic decision, it's easy to cut out Alabama or LSU. So there's a multitude of things that went into my college decision that I don't think go into every recruited athlete's decision," he explained.

"I would say the last month or so [USC] was definitely something I was leaning towards. The difficult thing with the process is you're in contact with these schools so often -- especially during coronavirus -- so you get off the phone with coach [Graham] Harrell and coach [Clay] Helton and you're like, this is the place I want to be, I know in my heart. And then you talk to someone like coach [Nick Saban at Alabama] or Coach O [Ed Orgeron at LSU] and they're really, really good at what they do. For a couple weeks there was still that, I don't want to lose out on opportunities and stuff like that, but when I really sat with myself and my family and my thoughts and put all that extra noise out the window -- just kind of the flash that comes with recruitment, stuff that isn't really of meaning but is meant to make you feel good and make you feel wanted at a school -- USC was really, really the place for me."

Moss told Helton of his decision in a FaceTime conversation and then heard from the rest of the staff over the next hour.

"I felt like USC genuinely wanted me and needed me to be a part of their program, which was a huge thing for me in the process," he said. "It was a really special moment -- it's something that I'll remember where I was sitting in my room, sitting at my desk, my computer, it's something I'll remember for the rest of my life. And just running around the house playing the USC fight song on the speaker for like the next hour or whatever it was. It was a really, really special moment and one that will be special for me for a very long time."