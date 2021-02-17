TrojanSports - Breaking down the best 2021 linebacker classes

1. ALABAMA

Dallas Turner (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

This is a very deep group led by Dallas Turner and a few physical freaks like Kendrick Blackshire. Some of these guys could be hybrids or grow into defensive linemen.

*****

2. MARYLAND

Demeioun Robinson (Rivals.com)

The Terps hit a home run here pulling Branden Jennings away from Michigan and keeping Demeioun Robinson in-state and then finished with five-star Terrence Lewis from Florida.

*****

3. CLEMSON

Barrett Carter (Rivals.com)

Barrett Carter is a freaky athlete and Jeremiah Trotter is a huge hitter, and both are among the best in the county. They bring different things to the table.

*****

4. GEORGIA

Xavian Sorey

Xavian Sorey was a huge pickup. Smael Mondon and the rest can all run to the ball. This group is four deep and all should contribute in the first couple of years.

*****

5. NORTH CAROLINA

Power Echols (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)