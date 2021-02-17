 TrojanSports - Breaking down the best 2021 linebacker classes
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-17 08:35:32 -0600') }} football Edit

Breaking down the best 2021 linebacker classes

Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Recruiting Director
@rivalsmike

The 2021 class is nearly a wrap, with just a few stragglers left to sign. With that, we are breaking down the best classes at each positions, continuing today with the linebackers.

*****

MORE: Top five QB classes | Top five RB classes | Top five WR classes | Top five TE classes | Top five OL classes | Top DT classes | Top DE classes | Five programs that improved the most in the team rankings | Five that regressed

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series

*****

1. ALABAMA 

Dallas Turner
Dallas Turner (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

This is a very deep group led by Dallas Turner and a few physical freaks like Kendrick Blackshire. Some of these guys could be hybrids or grow into defensive linemen.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT BAMAINSIDER.COM

*****

2. MARYLAND 

Demeioun Robinson
Demeioun Robinson (Rivals.com)

The Terps hit a home run here pulling Branden Jennings away from Michigan and keeping Demeioun Robinson in-state and then finished with five-star Terrence Lewis from Florida.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MARYLAND FANS AT TERRAPINSPORTSREPORT.COM

*****

3. CLEMSON 

Barrett Carter
Barrett Carter (Rivals.com)

Barrett Carter is a freaky athlete and Jeremiah Trotter is a huge hitter, and both are among the best in the county. They bring different things to the table.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CLEMSON FANS AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM

*****

4. GEORGIA 

Xavian Sorey
Xavian Sorey

Xavian Sorey was a huge pickup. Smael Mondon and the rest can all run to the ball. This group is four deep and all should contribute in the first couple of years.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA FANS AT UGASPORTS.COM

*****

5. NORTH CAROLINA 

Power Echols
Power Echols (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

RaRa Dillworth and Power Echols have a chance to be the best outside-inside combo in this class. And Gabe Stephens gets overshadowed a bit, but he is an excellent athlete with speed.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH UNC FANS AT TARHEELILLUSTRATED.COM

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}