TrojanSports - Breaking down the best DE classes in 2021

The 2021 class is nearly a wrap, with just a few stragglers left to sign. With that, we are breaking down the best classes at each positions, continuing today with defensive end.



1. TEXAS A&M

Tunmise Adeleye (Rivals.com)

*****

2. USC

Korey Foreman

*****

3. ALABAMA

Monkell Goodwine (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Monkell Goodwine and Keanu Koht are an amazing 1-2 punch and bring different strengths to the table. Koht is so fast off the edge and Goodwine is amazing off of contact. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT BAMAINSIDER.COM

*****

4. NORTH CAROLINA

Keeshawn Silver (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

*****

5. OHIO STATE

Jack Sawyer (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)