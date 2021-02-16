TrojanSports - Breaking down the best DE classes in 2021

Breaking down the best DE classes in 2021
The 2021 class is nearly a wrap, with just a few stragglers left to sign. With that, we are breaking down the best classes at each positions, continuing today with defensive end.
*****
MORE: Top five QB classes | Top five RB classes | Top five WR classes | Top five TE classes | Top five OL classes | Top DT classes | Five programs that improved the most in the team rankings | Five that regressed
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series
*****
1. TEXAS A&M
This one isn’t close as Tunmise Adeleye and Shemar Turner are enough of a 1-2 punch, but the Aggies have amazing depth here as well.
*****
2. USC
Korey Foreman could be the next Chase Young. Colin Mobley could be an absolute steal in this class.
*****
3. ALABAMA
Monkell Goodwine and Keanu Koht are an amazing 1-2 punch and bring different strengths to the table. Koht is so fast off the edge and Goodwine is amazing off of contact.
*****
4. NORTH CAROLINA
The duo of Keeshawn Silver and Jahvaree Ritzie could arguably make the biggest early impact of any duo on this list.
*****
5. OHIO STATE
Jack Sawyer is the only true end in this class but he’s good enough to keep the Buckeyes in the top five.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT BUCKEYEGROVE.COM