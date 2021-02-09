 TrojanSports - Breaking down the best RB classes in 2021
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-09 06:53:29 -0600') }} football Edit

Breaking down the best RB classes in 2021

Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Recruiting Director
@rivalsmike

The 2021 class is nearly a wrap with just a few stragglers left to sign. With that we start breaking down the best classes at each position, continuing today with running back.

*****

MORE: Top five QB classes | Five programs that improved the most in the team rankings | Five that regressed

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series

*****

1. OHIO STATE

Evan Pryor
Evan Pryor (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Evan Pryor and TreVeyon Henderson are an amazing 1-2 punch in this class and will keep the running game going at Ohio State. Pryor can do a lot out of the backfield as a receiver and Henderson has every down back size.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT BUCKEYEGROVE.COM

*****

2. TEXAS A&M

LJ Johnson
LJ Johnson (Rivals.com)

Landing LJ Johnson in the second signing period was key as he’s a workhorse who can wear teams down between the tackles, while Amari Daniels can scoot and make people miss despite a lack of great size.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS A&M FANS AT AGGIEYELL.COM

*****

3. CLEMSON

Will Shipley
Will Shipley

Will Shipley is the nation’s top all-purpose back and Phil Mafah doesn’t get enough attention. Shipley will most likely play the Travis Etienne role at Clemson and be tough in space while Mafah is a nice change-of-pace option.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CLEMSON FANS AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM

*****

4. LSU

Corey Kiner
Corey Kiner (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Corey Kiner is elite and could be a steal like some other Midwest prospects that have had success at LSU. The addition of versatile Armoni Goodwin is key for the Tigers' passing game.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH LSU FANS AT TIGERDETAILS.COM

*****

5. ALABAMA

Camar Wheaton
Camar Wheaton (Rivals.com)

Texas running back Camar Wheaton is the only back in the class but, as the nation's only five-star prospect at his position, he could be the next great one for Alabama.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT BAMAINSIDER.COM

*****

6. NOTRE DAME

Audric Estime
Audric Estime (Rivals.com)

Audric Estime, a key get away from Michigan State, has every-down ability while keeping Louisiana speedster Logan Diggs will loom very large in the years to come.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NOTRE DAME FANS AT BLUEANDGOLD.COM

*****

NSD 2021: Alabama wins recruiting title | Announcement Guide | Winners and losers

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS: Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly | Alabama coach Nick Saban | Ohio State coach Ryan Day | Clemson coach Dabo Swinney | Auburn's Bryan Harsin | Oregon's Mario Cristobal | South Carolina's Shane Beamer | Vanderbilt's Clark Lea | Kentucky's Mark Stoops | Iowa's Kirk Ferentz | Boston College's Jeff Hafley | Mizzou's Eli Drinkwitz | UNC coach Mack Brown | Florida State coach Mike Norvell | Penn State coach James Franklin | USC coach Clay Helton | Arkansas coach Sam Pittman | Georgia coach Kirby Smart | Maryland coach Mike Locksley | Miami coach Manny Diaz

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series

*****

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}