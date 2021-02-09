TrojanSports - Breaking down the best RB classes in 2021

The 2021 class is nearly a wrap with just a few stragglers left to sign. With that we start breaking down the best classes at each position, continuing today with running back.

1. OHIO STATE

Evan Pryor (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

*****

2. TEXAS A&M

LJ Johnson (Rivals.com)

Landing LJ Johnson in the second signing period was key as he's a workhorse who can wear teams down between the tackles, while Amari Daniels can scoot and make people miss despite a lack of great size.

*****

3. CLEMSON

Will Shipley

*****

4. LSU

Corey Kiner (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

*****

5. ALABAMA

Camar Wheaton (Rivals.com)

Texas running back Camar Wheaton is the only back in the class but, as the nation's only five-star prospect at his position, he could be the next great one for Alabama.

*****

6. NOTRE DAME