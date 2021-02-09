TrojanSports - Breaking down the best RB classes in 2021

Breaking down the best RB classes in 2021
The 2021 class is nearly a wrap with just a few stragglers left to sign. With that we start breaking down the best classes at each position, continuing today with running back.
*****
*****
1. OHIO STATE
Evan Pryor and TreVeyon Henderson are an amazing 1-2 punch in this class and will keep the running game going at Ohio State. Pryor can do a lot out of the backfield as a receiver and Henderson has every down back size.
*****
2. TEXAS A&M
Landing LJ Johnson in the second signing period was key as he’s a workhorse who can wear teams down between the tackles, while Amari Daniels can scoot and make people miss despite a lack of great size.
*****
3. CLEMSON
Will Shipley is the nation’s top all-purpose back and Phil Mafah doesn’t get enough attention. Shipley will most likely play the Travis Etienne role at Clemson and be tough in space while Mafah is a nice change-of-pace option.
*****
4. LSU
Corey Kiner is elite and could be a steal like some other Midwest prospects that have had success at LSU. The addition of versatile Armoni Goodwin is key for the Tigers' passing game.
*****
5. ALABAMA
Texas running back Camar Wheaton is the only back in the class but, as the nation's only five-star prospect at his position, he could be the next great one for Alabama.
*****
6. NOTRE DAME
Audric Estime, a key get away from Michigan State, has every-down ability while keeping Louisiana speedster Logan Diggs will loom very large in the years to come.
*****
*****