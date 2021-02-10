TrojanSports - Breaking down the best WR classes in 2021

Breaking down the best WR classes in 2021
The 2021 class is nearly a wrap with just a few stragglers left to sign. With that, we start breaking down the best classes at each position, continuing today with the wide receivers.
*****
1. ALABAMA
Jacorey Brooks, Christian Leary or Agiye Hall could be the next great one from Florida, and stealing JoJo Earle from LSU late in the first signing period is almost unfair. Is it a surprise that Alabama is No. 1 at something once again?
2. OKLAHOMA
Mario Williams is a great grab from Florida, and keep an eye on Jalil Farooq as a down-the-road development guy. Add in Billy Bowman, who will likely play on offense, and the potential impact of Cody Jackson and you have a great group.
3. LSU
Combine the talent of Brian Thomas with Deion Smith, Chris Hilton and Malik Nabers and we have four different four-star receivers in this class, which is impressive.
4. OREGON
Troy Franklin is a home-run hitter and the Ducks have good size from all over the country in this class. I like Isaiah Brevard and Dont'e Thornton Jr. as possession guys who can also dominate in the red zone.
5. OHIO STATE
Emeka Egbuka is the best receiver in the country and Marvin Harrison Jr. has those bloodlines. Jayden Ballard often gets overlooked and he has a great frame to fill out.
6. CLEMSON
Beaux Collins and Troy Stellato will keep the receiving tradition at Clemson alive and well. Decari Collins is also excellent and a huge wide receiver, while local Will Taylor could be that sleeper the Tigers seem to have in every class.
*****
