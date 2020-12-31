TrojanSports - Breaking down the top DBs still available in the 2021 class

Terrion Arnold (Rivals.com)

The top remaining defensive back prospect in the 2021 class is Tallahassee’s Terrion Arnold, who always planned to wait and sign in the late period. Arnold has a top five of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M. He was able to attend the Florida-LSU game in Gainesville earlier this season, and the home-state school is considered the front-runner by many. Alabama and Texas A&M, in particular, are making strong plays and this one could go a number of ways.

*****

Wright is set to star as LeBron James’ son in the upcoming reboot of "Space Jam," but off the silver screen the four-star is one of the top defensive back prospects still publicly uncommitted in the 2021 class. Wright may have already signed his letter of intent during the Early Signing Period, but he is waiting to announce his choice until Jan. 2. Will he stay close to Tinseltown and play for USC? Or did a late string of visits to schools like Michigan, Notre Dame and Oregon convince Wright to move out of state?

*****

Four-star cornerback Ishmael Ibraheem was one of Texas’ top in-state pick-ups in this 2021 class when he committed to the Longhorns in June. A week after playing the final game of his senior season, though, Ibraheem was reportedly arrested for carjacking and evading arrest. He was not announced as one of Texas’ signees in the early period and Tom Herman did not address Ibraheem’s status during his Early Signing Period press conference. It appears unlikely he will be a part of this Texas class, or any class, unless his legal issues are resolved.

*****

Johnson made his decision to play for Arizona State this past summer, committing to the Sun Devils over a top five that also consisted of Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma and USC. He was one of just three four-stars committed to Arizona State going into the Early Signing Period, but he announced that Wednesday he would wait until February to sign his letter of intent. As long as things come together for Johnson in the classroom, he should be part of Arizona State’s class in the late period.

*****

After an early start to his recruitment, Dickerson named a top three of Nebraska, Ohio State and LSU more than a year ago. This past April, however, Dickerson announced a commitment to Minnesota without ever having visited the Gophers’ campus. That commitment held throughout the summer and fall, but when the Early Signing Period arrived Dickerson announced he was not ready to make a final decision and would wait until February. The home-state Cornhuskers are viewed as Minnesota’s strongest competition.

*****

Gilbert was at the center of one of the hottest recruitments coming down the stretch prior to the Early Signing Period. He had a top five of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M when November arrived. Oklahoma was widely considered the team to beat at that time, but then Gilbert’s hometown LSU Tigers offered on Nov. 16. The LSU momentum was building going into the early period, but if Gilbert signed somewhere, it was not announced. It is expected he will sign in the late period with LSU, Oklahoma or Texas A&M the likely pick.

*****

It was barely more than a decade ago that Terrence Williams was taken as the 11th pick in the NBA Draft after a standout career at Louisville. This past June, Williams’ son decided he, too, would play for the Cardinals, but on the football field. A versatile defender who could project to either safety or linebacker in college, Williams is the highest-ranked prospect in Louisville’s 2021 recruiting class, but he did not sign in the early period. If he shores things up in the classroom, Williams could sign in the late period or come as part of next year’s class.

*****

It does not take a long look at Gaskin’s offer list to reveal he is as good in the classroom as he is on the football field. Offers have come in from the top academic institutions that also field football teams, including most of the Ivy League and the three FBS military academies. Gaskin announced a commitment to Navy over the summer. That commitment remains intact, but Gaskin is still open to other schools and is particularly interested in hearing from more “big-time schools” before February.

*****

Matt Campbell and his staff at Iowa State landed a commitment from Frazier this past summer over offers from Maryland, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and UCF. The first day of the Early Signing Period came and went, however, without Frazier signing a letter of intent with the Cyclones. A day later he officially announced his de-commitment from the Cyclones. The 6-foot-3 defender has the length and versatility to project to either cornerback or safety at the next level and should garner late interest from schools.

*****