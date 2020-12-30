TrojanSports - Breaking down top LBs still available in 2021 class

Breaking down top LBs still available in 2021 class
College teams that didn't ink their linebackers for 2021 during the Early Signing Period will have to search far and wide to find elite players before National Signing Day on Feb. 3. Here is a look at the top remaining linebackers and where they stand in their recruitment.
*****
THIS SERIES: Top QBs still available in 2021 class | RBs | WRs | TEs | OL | DTs | DEs
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series
*****
Raesjon Davis committed to LSU on Jan. 1, 2020, then decommitted from the Tigers on Dec. 21. That was not a real surprise. There has been a lot of chatter that the four-star playmaker would end up at Ohio State or USC for some time. He is a high-profile linebacker ranked as the No. 63 prospect in the country, so he is one with a lot of eyes on him heading into January.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT BUCKEYEGROVE.COM
*****
Trevin Wallace was planning to sign early, but after the firing of Gus Malzahn, his plans changed. He had Auburn on top of his list, but with the coaching change, things are more open. LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and South Carolina were also on his list.
*****
Lamondre Brooks is a strong, athletic defensive lineman in Alabama that is still on the market. He has been in most contact with Indiana, and the Hoosiers could be viewed as the favorite. Keep an eye on in-state Auburn, too. The Tigers checked on him over the weekend.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH AUBURN FANS AT AUBURNSPORTS.COM
*****
Damon Owens is a top 20 prospect in Tennessee and the three-star is still considering a handful of schools. There is not a leader at this time, but the schools he is talking most with are Arizona, Illinois, Michigan, Rutgers, South Carolina and Utah. The Spartans are most recent to offer and the Big Ten school definitely has his attention.
*****
Dequaveon Fuller was at one time committed to Florida State, and there was still some limited communication between the two into the fall, but it is still unclear where Fuller will end up. He is keeping his options open and waiting to see who pursues him in January.