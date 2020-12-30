TrojanSports - Breaking down top LBs still available in 2021 class

College teams that didn't ink their linebackers for 2021 during the Early Signing Period will have to search far and wide to find elite players before National Signing Day on Feb. 3. Here is a look at the top remaining linebackers and where they stand in their recruitment.

Trevin Wallace was planning to sign early, but after the firing of Gus Malzahn, his plans changed. He had Auburn on top of his list, but with the coaching change, things are more open. LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and South Carolina were also on his list.

Damon Owens is a top 20 prospect in Tennessee and the three-star is still considering a handful of schools. There is not a leader at this time, but the schools he is talking most with are Arizona, Illinois, Michigan, Rutgers, South Carolina and Utah. The Spartans are most recent to offer and the Big Ten school definitely has his attention.

