Breaking down USC's official depth chart release ahead of the season opener
While the TrojanSports.com team has been updating its own depth chart projections for USC throughout this month, gleaning insight from the limited open viewing periods at practice and reading into comments from coaches and players, the Trojans cleared up some remaining questions by releasing an official depth chart late Wednesday night.
Here's how it looks and our reactions to some of the more notable developments ...
Offense
QB
1. Caleb Williams, junior
2. Miller Moss, redshirt sophomore
3. Malachi Nelson, freshman
No surprises here, of course.
RB
1. Austin Jones, redshirt senior, OR MarShawn Lloyd, redshirt junior
3. Darwin Barlow, redshirt senior
4. Quinten Joyner, freshman
Ditto. Jones and Lloyd, in some order, should get fairly equal snaps in the backfield to start the season, but it remains possible one emerges as more of a true lead back like Travis Dye did as last season unfolded. Barlow received just 16 carries a year ago -- could he actually get more opportunity in his third season in the program and fifth overall in college football? Maybe a little, but Joyner is a tantalizing talent as a true freshman.
Outside WR
1. Kyron Hudson, redshirt sophomore, OR Brenden Rice, senior
3. Duce Robinson, freshman
Outside WR
1. Dorian Singer, junior
2. Makai Lemon, freshman
3. Ja'Kobi Lane, freshman
Slot WR
1. Mario Williams, sophomore
2. Tahj Washington, redshirt senior
3. Zachariah Branch, freshman
4. Raleek Brown, sophomore
The only surprise here shouldn't actually be a surprise. We've been talking up Hudson for the last couple weeks, expecting he would play a larger role in the offense than most probably expected after he totaled just 17 catches over his first two years in the program. He has sure hands, wins contested catches and has the athleticism to create yards after the catch -- this should be a breakout season for him. That said, this should also be a career year for Rice, and Singer looks the part of a No. 1 receiver.
As for the slot receivers, USC will often be in four-wide sets with two of those slot weapons on the field at once, so don't read too much into Raleek Brown being "fourth" on the depth chart. He'll get his touches.
TE
1. Lake McRee, redshirt freshman
2. Jude Wolfe, redshirt senior
3. Carson Tabaracci, redshirt freshman
Wolfe is finally healthy after missing most of last season with a foot injury and spring practice for an undisclosed physical setback, but McRee has made the most of his reps in that time and impressed coaches, so he gets the nod here. Both will play, though.
LT
1. Jonah Monheim, redshirt junior
2. Elijah Paige, freshman
LG
1. Emmanuel Pregnon, junior, OR Alani Noa, freshman
C
1. Justin Dedich, redshirt senior
2. Kilian O'Connor, sophomore
RG
1. Jarrett Kingston, redshirt senior
2. Gino Quinones, redshirt senior
RT
1. Michael Tarquin, redshirt senior
2. Mason Murphy, redshirt sophomore
The big surprise here is the designation at left guard. Our takeaway, backed by comments from OL coach Josh Henson last week, is that Pregnon, the Wyoming transfer, is still a bit raw in his development after playing only one season of college football (while sitting out the 2020 season and redshirting in 2021). Noa has been USC's most impressive freshman offensive lineman and received substantial praise through camp, but to be listed as an OR on the starting line was unexpected. Especially when Quinones opened camp competing with Pregnon for that job. That will remain a spot to watch.
Meanwhile, Tarquin, the Florida transfer, wins the right tackle job after competing tightly with Murphy all camp. We thought that spot might end up in a rotation, but this seems to indicate that Tarquin will get the chance to solidify himself as the guy there.
Defense
RUSH
1. Anthony Lucas, sophomore, OR Jamil Muhammad, redshirt senior
3. Braylan Shelby, freshman
Lucas is going to play both RUSH and traditional defensive end, mixing and matching as needed to give the Trojans their best combination of four up front at any time. Muhammad is going to have a major role, and together they project at USC's top pass rushers entering the season.
DT
1. Jack Sullivan, redshirt senior, OR Stanley Ta'ufo'ou, redshirt senior
3. Elijah Hughes, freshman
NT
1. Kyon Barrs, redshirt senior, OR Bear Alexander, sophomore, OR De'jon Benton, redshirt senior
4. Tyrone Taleni, senior
DE
1. Solomon Byrd, redshirt senior
2. Romello Height, redshirt junior
3. Korey Foreman, junior
For those reading our practice reports this month, it should be no surprise that Byrd earned a starting role. After starting strong last season before fading, he has been a man on a mission this camp while reasserting himself with his consistency. Considering Height spent all camp working at RUSH, it is a little surprising to see him designated at DE here, but as we're constantly told those positions are largely interchangeable.
Many expected that Barrs and Alexander -- the two big transfer additions on the interior of the defensive line -- would start next to each other. We'll get a better sense for the true rotation up front starting Saturday.
WILL LB
1. Tackett Curtis, freshman
2. Eric Gentry, junior
3. Raesjon Davis, junior
MIKE LB
1. Mason Cobb, senior
2. Shane Lee, redshirt senior
Again, this should be no surprise. Curtis was the most impressive freshman in the spring and again in fall camp, and it had become clear he was in for a major role right out of the gate. Part of this ordering, though, is likely a reflection on Gentry and Lee being limited for much of camp. It figures those top four will all play a bunch when fully healthy.
NK
1. Jaylin Smith, junior
2. Christian Roland-Wallace, redshirt senior
3. Christian Pierce, freshman
There would have been some surprise that Smith beat out Roland-Wallace, a four-year starter at cornerback at Arizona before transferring in, but this outcome became clear in practice over the last week. Roland-Wallace is a versatile cog who could also get snaps at cornerback.
CB
1. Ceyair Wright, redshirt sophomore
2. Christian Roland-Wallace, redshirt senior
3. Prophet Brown, redshirt sophomore
CB
1. Domani Jackson, sophomore
2. Jacobe Covington, redshirt junior
Jackson, the former five-star talent who is now fully healthy after missing his senior HS season following knee surgery and working through setbacks last fall, beats out Covington in one of the more high-profile position battles of camp. Covington should get his opportunities still, though.
FS
1. Max Williams, redshirt senior, OR Bryson Shaw, redshirt senior
3. Zion Branch, redshirt freshman
SS
1. Calen Bullock, junior
2. Anthony Beavers, redshirt-junior
3. Christian Pierce, freshman
No surprises here -- aside from maybe calling Bullock a strong safety rather than a free safety The Trojans have a crowded secondary, but that could shake itself out further as the evaluation continues into games.