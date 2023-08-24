While the TrojanSports.com team has been updating its own depth chart projections for USC throughout this month, gleaning insight from the limited open viewing periods at practice and reading into comments from coaches and players, the Trojans cleared up some remaining questions by releasing an official depth chart late Wednesday night. Here's how it looks and our reactions to some of the more notable developments ... **Not subscribed? Get 60 PERCENT OFF the first year of a new annual subscription by using promo code KICKOFF2023 and this link. Offer valid for a limited time.**

Offense

QB 1. Caleb Williams, junior 2. Miller Moss, redshirt sophomore 3. Malachi Nelson, freshman No surprises here, of course. RB 1. Austin Jones, redshirt senior, OR MarShawn Lloyd, redshirt junior 3. Darwin Barlow, redshirt senior 4. Quinten Joyner, freshman Ditto. Jones and Lloyd, in some order, should get fairly equal snaps in the backfield to start the season, but it remains possible one emerges as more of a true lead back like Travis Dye did as last season unfolded. Barlow received just 16 carries a year ago -- could he actually get more opportunity in his third season in the program and fifth overall in college football? Maybe a little, but Joyner is a tantalizing talent as a true freshman. Outside WR 1. Kyron Hudson, redshirt sophomore, OR Brenden Rice, senior 3. Duce Robinson, freshman Outside WR 1. Dorian Singer, junior 2. Makai Lemon, freshman 3. Ja'Kobi Lane, freshman Slot WR 1. Mario Williams, sophomore 2. Tahj Washington, redshirt senior 3. Zachariah Branch, freshman 4. Raleek Brown, sophomore The only surprise here shouldn't actually be a surprise. We've been talking up Hudson for the last couple weeks, expecting he would play a larger role in the offense than most probably expected after he totaled just 17 catches over his first two years in the program. He has sure hands, wins contested catches and has the athleticism to create yards after the catch -- this should be a breakout season for him. That said, this should also be a career year for Rice, and Singer looks the part of a No. 1 receiver. As for the slot receivers, USC will often be in four-wide sets with two of those slot weapons on the field at once, so don't read too much into Raleek Brown being "fourth" on the depth chart. He'll get his touches. TE 1. Lake McRee, redshirt freshman 2. Jude Wolfe, redshirt senior 3. Carson Tabaracci, redshirt freshman Wolfe is finally healthy after missing most of last season with a foot injury and spring practice for an undisclosed physical setback, but McRee has made the most of his reps in that time and impressed coaches, so he gets the nod here. Both will play, though. LT 1. Jonah Monheim, redshirt junior 2. Elijah Paige, freshman LG 1. Emmanuel Pregnon, junior, OR Alani Noa, freshman C 1. Justin Dedich, redshirt senior 2. Kilian O'Connor, sophomore RG 1. Jarrett Kingston, redshirt senior 2. Gino Quinones, redshirt senior RT 1. Michael Tarquin, redshirt senior 2. Mason Murphy, redshirt sophomore The big surprise here is the designation at left guard. Our takeaway, backed by comments from OL coach Josh Henson last week, is that Pregnon, the Wyoming transfer, is still a bit raw in his development after playing only one season of college football (while sitting out the 2020 season and redshirting in 2021). Noa has been USC's most impressive freshman offensive lineman and received substantial praise through camp, but to be listed as an OR on the starting line was unexpected. Especially when Quinones opened camp competing with Pregnon for that job. That will remain a spot to watch. Meanwhile, Tarquin, the Florida transfer, wins the right tackle job after competing tightly with Murphy all camp. We thought that spot might end up in a rotation, but this seems to indicate that Tarquin will get the chance to solidify himself as the guy there.

Defense