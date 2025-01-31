Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jan 31, 2025
Breaking down where things stand with USC's key junior day visitors
circle avatar
Matt Moreno  •  TrojanSports
Reporter
Twitter
@MattRMoreno

USC is hosting a big winter junior day this Saturday that will bring several top recruits from around the area to campus to spend time with the coaching staff and get a better feel for the direction of the program with some new faces around the team.

The regular signing period for the 2025 class is quickly approaching Wednesday, and the Trojans could make at least one more addition to the group, but the focus has now turned mostly to the next recruiting cycle and members of the 2026 class.

USC has already set itself on a course for having one of the top classes in the next cycle with eight commitments from current high school juniors. The group features seven four-star prospects and is currently ranked No. 3 overall by Rivals.

A big portion of the class will be on campus this weekend, and here is a closer look at who USC is expecting to stop by for a visit.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In