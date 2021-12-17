BREAKING: Five-star CB Domani Jackson signs with USC over Alabama

A little more than a month after he de-committed from his long-standing USC pledge, five-star cornerback Domani Jackson is back in the Trojans' 2022 recruiting class. Jackson, the No. 3-ranked CB and No. 15 overall prospect nationally, announced his decision Friday on social media, picking USC over Alabama. An official visit to Tuscaloosa, Ala., last month had given the Mater Dei High School star a lot to think about, and the allure of Nick Saban's program coupled with the uncertainty of who would be coaching USC and what direction the program would take, led Jackson to reopen his recruitment. Enter new Trojans coach Lincoln Riley, who made Jackson a top priority upon taking the job less than three weeks ago. Jackson took multiple visits to campus, including an official visit last Sunday, and was compelled enough to attach his football future to what Riley is hoping to build here in Los Angeles. "It was great. You could tell it's a different vibe out there. Coach Lincoln, he's a great recruiter, great coach," Jackson told TrojanSports.com this week. "[Defensive coordinator Alex] Grinch, a great defense that he's got. He showed me a couple clips in his office. I really liked it."

USC's 2022 recruiting class remains small with just seven signees, but Riley has reeled in some blue-chip prospects in that mix. The Trojans now have two of the top 18 prospects in this 2022 class, including five-star all-purpose back and fellow Mater Dei star Raleek Brown, as well as the No. 63-ranked national prospect, four-star safety Zion Branch (Bishop Gorman HS/Las Vegas, Nev.). Riley is scheduled to meet with reporters at 2 p.m. PT to discuss USC's recruiting efforts. It was no coincidence that the Trojans opted to have Riley speak Friday rather than the standard Wednesday signing day press conference, knowing Jackson's decision was still pending.

Ultimately, Jackson had long wanted to be a Trojan. When he initially committed to USC last January, he said: “Ever since eighth grade when they offered me from that camp, I fell in love with USC." The Trojans just really tested that love these last few months, with the early-season firing of head coach Clay Helton, with home Jackson had a close connection, and the 4-8 season that ensued. Jackson had said at points along the way that he would likely stay committed if interim head coach Donte Williams, his lead recruiter, remained on staff. That too was thrust into doubt, but with Williams joining the Trojans recruiting efforts last Sunday it is expected that he will have an unspecified role on staff moving forward. But ultimately, it's hard to imagine this happening without the instant credibility Riley brought to the program after going 55-10 with four Big 12 titles and three College Football Playoff appearances in five seasons at Oklahoma. Riley, Ginch and Co. had multiple opportunities to sell their vision to Jackson over the last couple weeks and it clearly landed. So what is USC getting in Jackson? Well, he tied the CIF state record in the 100 meters last June, running a state-championship-winning 10.25 seconds. That matched with his athletic 6-foot-1 frame makes him the ideal archetype of a cornerback. He's also been a fixture of some of the best high school teams in the country the last few years at Mater Dei, although an injury cut his senior season short. Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney shares his reaction and scouting report and reaction to the news Friday:

