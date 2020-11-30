TrojanSports - BREAKING: Rivals100 4-star WR Kyron Ware-Hudson flips from Oregon to USC

USC scored its biggest steal of this 2021 recruiting cycle, getting Rivals100 4-star wide receiver Kyron Ware-Hudson to flip from his Oregon commitment and join the Trojans' class Monday.

Ware-Hudson, the Mater Dei HS standout who is ranked the No. 12 WR and No. 75 overall prospect in the class, had been committed to the Ducks since Dec. 15.

He fills a major need for USC and joins a wide receiver class that is expected to also include 4-star commit Michael Jackson III (Las Vegas, Nev.) and 3-star commit Joshua Moore (Atlanta, Ga.).

With questions surrounding 4-star WR Quay Davis' commitment status, Ware-Hudson fills a key void if Davis indeed falls out of this class and would slide in as the second highest-ranked prospect in the Trojans recruiting class.

"This year has given me a lot to reflect on and made me realize how important my family is to me, as well as following my own path in life," Ware-Hudson wrote in his post announcing the news on Twitter. "Oregon has been amazing throughout the recruiting process and was becoming a second home to me. Coach Cristobal has Oregon headed in the right direction and I have a lot of love and respect for him and Coach BMac. But I've decided that it is in my best interest to decommit from the University of Oregon at this time and follow my heart, blaze my own path and do what's best for me and my family."

