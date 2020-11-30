TrojanSports - BREAKING: Rivals100 4-star WR Kyron Ware-Hudson flips from Oregon to USC

BREAKING: Rivals100 4-star WR Kyron Ware-Hudson flips from Oregon to USC
**Not subscribed? Get $75 worth of Nike gear when you sign up for a new discounted annual subscription (just $75 for the first year). Details here on our best promotion of the year!**
USC scored its biggest steal of this 2021 recruiting cycle, getting Rivals100 4-star wide receiver Kyron Ware-Hudson to flip from his Oregon commitment and join the Trojans' class Monday.
Ware-Hudson, the Mater Dei HS standout who is ranked the No. 12 WR and No. 75 overall prospect in the class, had been committed to the Ducks since Dec. 15.
He fills a major need for USC and joins a wide receiver class that is expected to also include 4-star commit Michael Jackson III (Las Vegas, Nev.) and 3-star commit Joshua Moore (Atlanta, Ga.).
With questions surrounding 4-star WR Quay Davis' commitment status, Ware-Hudson fills a key void if Davis indeed falls out of this class and would slide in as the second highest-ranked prospect in the Trojans recruiting class.
"This year has given me a lot to reflect on and made me realize how important my family is to me, as well as following my own path in life," Ware-Hudson wrote in his post announcing the news on Twitter. "Oregon has been amazing throughout the recruiting process and was becoming a second home to me. Coach Cristobal has Oregon headed in the right direction and I have a lot of love and respect for him and Coach BMac. But I've decided that it is in my best interest to decommit from the University of Oregon at this time and follow my heart, blaze my own path and do what's best for me and my family."
RELATED: Commitment Analysis: What does the addition of Kyron Ware-Hudson mean for USC and this recruiting class?
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOMMA❤️!!!! IM STAYING HOME!!!✌🏾❤️💛 #FightOn pic.twitter.com/FflBo9Vx3U— KYRON WARE-HUDSON🇬🇧 (@kyron___hudson) November 30, 2020
Ware-Hudson made the announcement that he'd be staying close to home on his mother's birthday.
He continues the pipeline of talent from Mater Dei to USC, including recent fellow Rivals100 receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Bru McCoy.
Ware-Hudson, listed at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, had 59 catches for 853 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior at Mater Dei.
Much had been made this recruiting cycle about USC's failure to land any of the top local -- or west coast -- receivers, missing out on St. John Bosco's Beaux Collins (Clemson), Troy Franklin (Oregon) from Atherton, Calif., and undecided 5-star Emeka Egbuka from Steilacoom, Wash., but the Trojans delivered a strong retort to that narrative Monday in poaching Ware-Hudson from Oregon.
It was a combination of USC wide receivers coach Keary Colbert, cornerbacks coach and overall ace recruiter Donte Williams and assistant AD/player development Gavin Morris who led the charge in convincing Ware-Hudson to stay close to home and commit to USC.