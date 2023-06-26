**TrojanSports.com is also in Texas this week visiting top USC targets for the latest updates. Not subscribed? Sign up today and get a FREE TRIAL until Aug. 10 with promo code USCINTX. Just click this link or the image below!**

For quite some time it looked like Oregon would be the team to beat for Rivals100 athlete/wide receiver Ryan Pellum. The Ducks remained in the picture until the end, but when it came time to make a decision it was USC that won out.

Pellum announced his commitment to the Trojans at a ceremony at Millikan High School in Long Beach on Monday afternoon, picking the local school over its soon-to-be former conference mate and recruiting rival.

The No. 5-ranked prospect in the state and No. 56 overall national prospect is now USC's highest-rated commitment in the 2024 class.

That Pellum, who is expected to play receiver in college, committed to USC Monday is quite the turnaround from just six months ago. Back in December, the 5-foot-11 prospect put together a list of his then top-10 teams and the Trojans were nowhere to be found on that list.

In the months since that time, however, USC has made great strides in its relationship with Pellum and that changed how he viewed the program in his recruitment, including his official visit two weekends ago.

"They're family-oriented, so it's real conversations with me," he said about his talks with the USC staff.