Jack Yary's USC recruitment has come full circle as the 3-star tight end from Murrieta Valley High School has rejoined the Trojans' 2020 class, he announced on Twitter on Monday.

Yary committed to USC last spring before backing off that pledge in November, citing at the time his concerns about the Trojans' lack of tight end usage. But both he and USC kept the door open and the dialogue ongoing.

The staff got Yary back on campus two weekends ago for an official visit, trying to sell him on the idea that the 6-foot-6, 250-pound prospect could play a role similar to the one Drake London starred in during a breakout freshman season. While London is technically a receiver, he functioned similarly to a pass-catching tight end working out of the slot this past fall while starting tight end Erik Krommenhoek served mostly as a blocker.

USC's final pitch to Yary was compelling enough as he'll now sign with the Trojans on National Signing Day on Wednesday. His re-commitment gives the Trojans 13 recruits in this class so far with the likelihood of adding at least one more this week -- likely a running back.

The position/usage matter aside, there was always a strong pull for Yary toward USC considering his father Ron Yary is a Trojans legend who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1968 NFL/AFL Draft and has been inducted into both the College Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Washington was the other school he was considering in the end.

"Obviously I want to go there because my pops went there and stuff and be able to continue the legacy, but in the end I've got to do what's best for me, getting me to the next level after college and what's best for me as a person. I've got to take all that into consideration," Yary had said last month.

Yary totaled 33 catches for 386 yards and 6 touchdowns in nine games last season for Murrieta Valley, according to MaxPreps.

His addition adds to a tight end depth chart that is well stocked for 2020 with Krommenhoek and Josh Falo back as veterans and 2019 4-star prospects Jude Wolfe and Ethan Rae heading into their redshirt freshman campaigns. It remains to be seen what role those two take on moving forward.

