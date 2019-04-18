The spring evaluation period has begun and USC has a new recruiting director.

Spencer Harris has been hired as the football program's director of player personnel, sources told TrojanSports. The university confirmed the addition of Harris, who arrived on campus Tuesday.

Harris spent the past two years at Fresno State in the same capacity. He got his start at Washington, where he graduated with a degree in finance.

Harris is replacing Eric Ziskin, who worked for the Trojans for more than a decade and spent the past two years overseeing all facets of its recruiting department.