TrojanSports - BREAKING: USC lands a commitment from 2022 LB Ty Kana from Texas

USC has added another piece to the foundation of its 2022 recruiting class, picking up a commitment from 3-star linebacker Ty Kana out of Katy (Texas) HS.

Kana, listed at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, is the No. 14-ranked inside linebacker in the class.

The Trojans signed two linebackers in the 2021 cycle in 4-stars Julien Simon and Raesjon Davis, but the position remains a priority need this cycle and USC already had longtime 4-star LB commit Junior Tuihalamaka decommit last month, setting them back at square one with the position in this cycle.

Kana helped Katy HS to a Texas state championship as a junior this season. He picked up his USC offer a year ago soon after defensive coordinator Todd Orlando and safeties coach Craig Naivar were hired. They had recruited him previously at Texas. Kana said at the time that it was a big offer for him and a year later he’s made a big decision.

“For me I feel like USC is the perfect fit defensively and with the similarities between Coach Orlando’s defense and Coach Joseph’s defense at Katy it would be something I’m used to playing in,” Kana told TrojanSports.com. “The overall atmosphere and family-oriented culture that they have at USC was also a huge factor in how I made my decision along with the grind that I’m used to at Katy. Also academically they have what I want to major in which is civil engineering and it’s a great school for that.”