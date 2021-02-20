TrojanSports - BREAKING: USC lands a commitment from 2022 LB Ty Kana from Texas

BREAKING: USC lands a commitment from 2022 LB Ty Kana from Texas
USC has added another piece to the foundation of its 2022 recruiting class, picking up a commitment from 3-star linebacker Ty Kana out of Katy (Texas) HS.
Kana, listed at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, is the No. 14-ranked inside linebacker in the class.
The Trojans signed two linebackers in the 2021 cycle in 4-stars Julien Simon and Raesjon Davis, but the position remains a priority need this cycle and USC already had longtime 4-star LB commit Junior Tuihalamaka decommit last month, setting them back at square one with the position in this cycle.
Kana helped Katy HS to a Texas state championship as a junior this season. He picked up his USC offer a year ago soon after defensive coordinator Todd Orlando and safeties coach Craig Naivar were hired. They had recruited him previously at Texas. Kana said at the time that it was a big offer for him and a year later he’s made a big decision.
“For me I feel like USC is the perfect fit defensively and with the similarities between Coach Orlando’s defense and Coach Joseph’s defense at Katy it would be something I’m used to playing in,” Kana told TrojanSports.com. “The overall atmosphere and family-oriented culture that they have at USC was also a huge factor in how I made my decision along with the grind that I’m used to at Katy. Also academically they have what I want to major in which is civil engineering and it’s a great school for that.”
100% COMMITTED‼️#FightOn ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/w3BeA816sI— Ty Kana (@tykana42) February 20, 2021
“I decided to commit now instead of later because I was thinking why not? Couldn’t come up with any reasons and it seemed like I had already found the perfect fit for me so I decided to pull the trigger on it instead of wait. Its too good of an opportunity to pass up for sure,” Kana said.
“Honestly, I liked all my offers but what USC has is just incomparable.”
Kana is the Trojans’ fifth 2022 commit, joining 5-star CB Domani Jackson, 4-star QB Devin Brown, 4-star CB Fabian Ross and 3-star C Dylan Lopez.
Again, he reiterated the connection he has with Orlando and Naivar from their time at Texas.
“They recruited me from when they were at Texas and when they got to USC they offered. I’ve been keeping in touch with them a lot over the past year and I really like them as coaches,” Kana said. “My position coach at Katy, Coach Ripp, also has a good relationship with them and helped me make my decision just based off what he knew about them and the type of people they are. Happy to be able to be coached by them for sure. ...
“It’s a 3-4 defense same as Katy with speedy linebackers that can take on blocks and make plays. Thats exactly what Katy’s defense wants and it’s also the type of linebackers that coach Orlando wants to recruit.”