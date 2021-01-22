TrojanSports - BREAKING: USC lands Colorado WR transfer K.D. Nixon

Thus, that means he is coming to USC expecting to have a major role in an offense that lost two of its top three receivers with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns headed off to the NFL.

Nixon, who has 104 catches for 1,250 yards and 7 touchdowns (plus a rushing TD in his four seasons with the Buffaloes, has one season of eligibility remaining, with the NCAA granting not counting the 2020 season against any player's eligibility clock.

USC has landed another impact transfer as former Colorado wide receiver K.D. Nixon announced on Friday his decision to join the Trojans.

Nixon, listed at 5-foot-8, 190 pounds, got a slow start to the 2020 season due to a hamstring injury and finished with 15 catches for 132 yards in just four games. His best season came as a sophomore in 2018, when he caught 52 passes for 636 yards and 4 TDs. He has three career 100-yard receiving games.

Presumably, Nixon would fit best in the slot. St. Brown worked both outside and in the slot for USC, so there are snaps coming open there. Gary Bryant Jr., who saw a limited role as a freshman in 2020, is also expected to compete for more opportunity there, and 2019 4-star prospect Kyle Ford was targeted for the slot entering spring ball last year before sustaining a second torn ACL that cost him a second straight season of rehab.

Drake London returns as USC's leading receiver and also functions from an inside role, working the seams and over the middle, but there is ample opportunity in the Trojans' pass-happy attack for multiple slot weapons to succeed.

Bru McCoy is expected to become USC's top outside receiver, setting up an interesting competition on the other side. Second-year wideouts Joshua Jackson Jr. and John Jackson III will be in the mix along with incoming freshmen Kyron Ware-Hudson, Joseph Manjack and Michael Jackson III, who is a versatile playmaker who can work both inside and outside. It also remains to be seen what happens with suspended wide receiver Munir McClain, who showed encouraging signs leading into his freshman season in 2019 before sustaining a season-ending knee injury early in that campaign and then being suspended from team activities this fall.

Nixon, meanwhile, is the third transfer addition for USC this offseason, following defensive tackle Ishmael Sopsher (Alabama) and safety Xavion Alford (Texas).