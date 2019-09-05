ANALYSIS: USC lands commitment from 2020 OL Caadyn Stephen
USC landed its fifth offensive line commitment in the 2020 class and second in the last week and half as Caadyn Stephen announced his Trojans pledge Wednesday night on Twitter.
Stephen, a 3-star prospect from Camas High School in Camas, Wash., took an official visit to USC last weekend for the Trojans' season opener with Fresno State.
Apparently, the experience sealed the deal.
100% Commited!! Go Trojans #FightOn ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/NqZYwTL9yZ— Caadyn Stephen (@Caadyn) September 5, 2019
Stephen, an offensive tackle listed at 6-foot-6, 280 pounds, commits to the Trojans less than two weeks after 4-star OT Jonah Monheim (Moorpark HS) announced his commitment.
They are joined in the Trojans' 2020 class by 3-star prospects Joey Wright (Bishop Manogue/Reno, Nev.), Andrew Milek (Brophy Prep/Chandler, Ariz.) and Andres Dewerk (Los Gatos HS).
This gives USC 12 commitments overall in the 2020 class, including 4-star prospects QB Bryce Young (Mater Dei HS), WR Joshua Jackson (Narbonne HS) and Monheim, 3-star DT Kobe Pepe (St. John Bosco HS), 3-star DT Jamar Sekona (Marin Catholic HS/Kentfield, Calif.), 3-star TE Jack Yary (Murrieta Valley HS), Stephen, Wright, Milek and Dewerk, 2-star DT Kyle Juergens (St. Margaret's School) and 2-star K Parker Lewis (Saguaro HS/Scottsdale, Ariz.)
USC needed a large offensive line class after bringing in only two in the 2019 cycle. The Trojans will have a small class overall, though, due to limited scholarships coming open.
Analysis
Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Gorney breaks down the Trojans' newest commitment.
How does Caadyn Stephen compare or contrast to the rest of USC's 2020 offensive line class, as it currently stands?
Gorney: "I think he's very similar in the sense that he's best when blocking downfield in the second level. A lot of his highlight tape is bubble screens, him getting to the second level and knocking somebody over, getting in the way of somebody so the receiver can get out and make something happen.
