USC fans may be cautious in celebrating early commitments from highly-ranked prospects out of the Southeast after seeing three such recruits decommit over the summer, but every case is different and it's certainly significant that the Trojans reeled in another commitment from a Rivals100 prospect out of Georgia on Saturday.

This time, it's 2026 four-star defensive end Xavier Griffin, out of Gainesville, Georgia. He's ranked the No. 3 weakside defensive end and No. 73 overall national prospect in the 2026 class.

The 6-foot-4 Griffin had 50 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 7 sacks as a sophomore for Gainesville HS.