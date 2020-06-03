BREAKING: USC lands commitment from 4-star WR Michael Jackson III
USC's big week -- well, big spring, for that matter -- continued Wednesday as 4-star Rivals250 wide receiver Michael Jackson III announced his Trojans commitment.
Jackson's announcement comes two days after 4-star Rivals100 QB Miller Moss announced his USC pledge, and the versatile wideout from Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas, Nev., is yet another high-profile addition to what was already ranked the No. 4 recruiting class nationally.
Jackson is USC's 15th overall commit and 10th top-250 commit, receiving a bump in the latest Rival rankings to No. 234 nationally.
He is also the second big-time wide receiver to commit to this Trojans class along with fellow 4-star prospect Quaydarius Davis -- the No. 23 overall prospect, from Dallas, Texas -- and leaves the program with just one WR spot to fill this cycle.
"I just sat down with my family and just looked at my options, and we discussed what school would be the best fit for me and for my future," Jackson told TrojanSports.com. "I just felt like this is the right time. I mean, really there's no visits or anything, and I just felt like there's no better time."
100% COMMITTED...— Michael Jackson lll (@mike3jack) June 3, 2020
Thank You God.https://t.co/qabODp8S7w
Fortunately for the Trojans, Jackson did get to visit campus before this national shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was part of a group of prospects that stopped by USC on March 1 after the Rivals Camp Series Los Angeles showcase , receiving his Trojans offer that day and expressing immediate reciprocated interest.
Clearly, it didn't take long for the USC staff to close the deal with the talented wideout.
"I really think [it was] just the opportunity to really have the most success on and off the field, and it's also close to home for support, and NFL [potential] also," he said. "So I think it was really coach [Graham] Harrell telling me how they would use me in the offense that really capped everything off.
"They are going to use me the same as Amon-Ra [St. Brown] -- slot, outside as a combo receiver, also returning punts, so that was already a familiarity for me."
USC wants to sign three wide receivers in this class and is off to a great start with Davis and Jackson. The Trojans will lose reliable veteran Tyler Vaughns after next season and could also lose St. Brown, who is a junior this year. But wide receiver remains the program's deepest position with a bevy of young talent waiting for larger opportunities. Davis and Jackson will add to that mix when they arrive in 2021, both eager to make an early impact.
Jackson ultimately chose USC over Oregon, Texas and Ole Miss.
"USC is close, so I visited there three or four times," he said. "And even before the offer I had a relationship with USC, so it was an easy transition, really."
So far, the Trojans now have commitments from Davis (ranked the No. 23 national prospect), 4-star QB Jake Garcia (No. 25), 4-star QB Miller Moss (No. 91), 4-star OLB Ma'a Gaoteote (No. 93), 4-star ATH/LB Julien Simon (No. 108), 4-star S Calen Bullock (No. 119), 4-star RB Brandon Campbell (No. 173), 4-star safety Anthony Beavers (No. 199), 4-star S Xamarion Gordon (No. 228), Jackson (No. 234), 4-star DT Jay Toia, 3-star OL Maximus Gibbs, Mason Murphy and Mapakaitolo, and 3-star DE Colin Mobley.