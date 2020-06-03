**We're offering two new promo deals for new subscribers. Sign up for a new monthly subscription and pick out a FREE T-SHIRT from BreakingT.com for up to a $28 value. Use code Monthly2020 and follow this link to unlock that deal. Or, for new annual subscribers, pay just $49.99 the first year (half off) and get a $49.50 COUPON for USC APPAREL at the extension Rivals Fan Shop. Use code Annual2020 and follow this link for that promo.**

USC's big week -- well, big spring, for that matter -- continued Wednesday as 4-star Rivals250 wide receiver Michael Jackson III announced his Trojans commitment. Jackson's announcement comes two days after 4-star Rivals100 QB Miller Moss announced his USC pledge, and the versatile wideout from Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas, Nev., is yet another high-profile addition to what was already ranked the No. 4 recruiting class nationally. Jackson is USC's 15th overall commit and 10th top-250 commit, receiving a bump in the latest Rival rankings to No. 234 nationally. He is also the second big-time wide receiver to commit to this Trojans class along with fellow 4-star prospect Quaydarius Davis -- the No. 23 overall prospect, from Dallas, Texas -- and leaves the program with just one WR spot to fill this cycle. "I just sat down with my family and just looked at my options, and we discussed what school would be the best fit for me and for my future," Jackson told TrojanSports.com. "I just felt like this is the right time. I mean, really there's no visits or anything, and I just felt like there's no better time." RELATED: Commitment Analysis: What USC is getting in new 4-star WR commit Michael Jackson III