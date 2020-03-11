BREAKING: USC lands commitment from athletic OT Mason Murphy
USC has landed its first 2021 commitment since the fall, picking up a pledge from JSerra offensive tackle Mason Murphy on Wednesday evening.
Murphy visited the Trojans last Friday and Saturday, and the staff had made it clear to him he was a priority target for the program.
He's presently rated a 3-star prospect, but that might belie his potential as a very athletic 6-foot-5, 287-pound offensive tackle who performed well at the Rivals Camp Series Los Angeles showcase two weekends ago.
"This is a dream come true," Murphy tweeted.
Ain't no place like home✌🏾❤💛#FightOn pic.twitter.com/ck6Qm5ABw6— Mason Murphy (@big_murf77) March 12, 2020
Speaking to TrojanSports.com on Sunday, Murphy recapped his weekend visit to USC and what stood out to him.
"That USC really wants me, and that USC feels like home," he said. "[For] the fact that it's close to home and the overwhelming amount of love, respect and history that is on that campus."
Murphy is the fourth 2021 commit overall for USC along with 4-star QB Jake Garcia (La Habra HS), 4-star DT Jay Toia (Grace Brethren HS) and 4-star LB Ma'a Gaoteote (St. John Bosco HS).
Check back for more.
Highlights of Murphy from the Rivals LA camp start at the 4:20 mark of this video: