USC has landed its first 2021 commitment since the fall, picking up a pledge from JSerra offensive tackle Mason Murphy on Wednesday evening.

Murphy visited the Trojans last Friday and Saturday, and the staff had made it clear to him he was a priority target for the program.

He's presently rated a 3-star prospect, but that might belie his potential as a very athletic 6-foot-5, 287-pound offensive tackle who performed well at the Rivals Camp Series Los Angeles showcase two weekends ago.

"This is a dream come true," Murphy tweeted.