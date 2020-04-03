What stands out to you about Xamarion Gordon as a safety prospect?

Gorney: "He's a very long, athletic kid who loves to hit people. That's kind of his thing. He's a very physical kid, he's always looking to lower his shoulder and knock people around. I think that's the kind of guy Todd Orlando is looking for, some of the new coaches on defense are looking for. He always has his eye kind of just to knock people on their back, so he's going to be a physical safety. He's going to be a kid who, people coming across the middle or on the sideline, he is not going to just push them out of bounds. He's going to lower his shoulder, he's going to go after them. I think that's what stands out.

"One thing that I did notice about him on film that I question is kind of his straight-line speed. I need to see him more in person to really judge if he's kind of this bouncy athlete or he's just a guy who's playing kind of marginal competition and roughing them up. So there's no question about his physicality and his toughness on the field and his ability to go after the ball and attack it, but I do want to see just how fast he is in person because film can kind of be deceiving a little bit."

Is that the main difference between his current 3-star rating and a potential 4-star rating?