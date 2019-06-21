Further, he told TrojanSports.com: "I know you hear a lot of people say that 'it's my dream school,' but this has been my school since Day 1."

"I am humbled and thankful to be in this position today," he posted, while noting he is "100 percent committed to the Trojans.

Pepe, who is rated a 3-star prospect, earned his USC offer at the Trojans' Elite Camp on Wednesday.

Pepe said receiving the offer Wednesday was a moment for which he had long been waiting.

"It was a great moment, one that I have been dreaming about since I can remember," he said. "I was so stunned and shocked because I have been going to this camp since I was a freshman and it's just a crazy feeling. I was in the meeting with coach [Johnny] Nansen and coach [Chad] Kauha'aha'a, and their message to me was to make sure a school is right for you and also to become a Trojan."

Pepe, who is listed at 6-foot-3, 270 pounds, is USC's seventh 2020 commit and second defensive tackle, following St. Margaret's School 2-star prospect Kyle Juergens last week.

"I believe my strength lies against the run because of my strength and hands off the ball," Pepe said. "... I feel like I'm strong and pretty quick for my position, but I feel that I'm going to have to get even stronger and quicker to be ready for the next level."

Pepe has 18 offers, including from most of the Pac-12 along with Michigan and Penn State. He said Cal, Nebraska, Michigan, Washington State, Oregon State and Arizona were other schools he was considering seriously.

USC, meanwhile, has now picked up three 2020 commits and four overall over the last week and a half.

Pepe joins 4-star QB Bryce Young (Mater Dei HS), 4-star WR Joshua Jackson (Narbonne HS), 2-star kicker Parker Lewis (Saguaro HS/Scottsdale, Ariz.), 3-star TE Jack Yary (Murrieta Valley HS), Juergens and 3-star OT Joey Wright (Bishop Manogue HS/Reno, Nev.) in the 2020 class.



The Trojans also landed a 2021 commitment from TE/WR Velltray Jefferson (Edison HS/Fresno) last week.

As for Pepe, he reiterated that his decision was an easy one in the end.

"The plan was always to commit before the season and USC has always been my childhood dream school," he said. "Once I was able to speak to coach Chad, it was a done deal."