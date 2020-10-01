TrojanSports - BREAKING: USC lands commitment from OT Ty Buchanan out of Texas

**Not subscribed? Get a 60-day FREE TRIAL to enjoy premium access to the most comprehensive USC team and recruiting coverage available. Just follow this link and use code 60USC . You will not be charged anything until the auto-renew date at the end of the FREE TRIAL, and you can cancel anytime before that date. So this is a true no-risk, no-strings-attached free trial.

USC has placed a major investment in recruiting the state of Texas the last couple years, leveraging the geographical familiarity and established connections of its several staff members from the Lone Star State, and the returns continue to come in for the Trojans.

On Thursday, USC landed a commitment from offensive lineman Ty Buchanan, out of Calallen HS in Corpus Christi, Texas, providing a desired fourth OL commit in this 2021 class.

It's also the Trojans' second 2021 commitment of the week, following 4-star cornerback Philip Riley on Monday.

Buchanan's recruitment proceeded swiftly after he was offered by USC in early August, and ultimately he chose the Trojans over Texas Tech and Oklahoma State.

Listed at 6-foot-6, 289 pounds, he's rated as a 3-star prospect. His film is impressive, and once he came on the staff's radar the Trojans' pursuit of him was consistent and compelling. Buchanan said it was ultimately the connection he felt with the coaching staff that made his decision clear to him.

"Just the coaching staff. I've built a really great relationship with them, and I love USC, the location, coaching staff and just everything about USC. It's like the best fit for me," Buchanan told TrojanSports.com ahead of his announcement.

"They really believed in me after watching my film. They immediately offered me after that, so that really meant a lot to me that they believed in me right after seeing my film. So I just really built a great connection with them and I believe it's the best for me."