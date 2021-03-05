TrojanSports - BREAKING: USC lands commitment from priority 4-star TE Keyan Burnett

After signing Rivals100 TE Michael Trigg (Tampa, Fla.) and 3-star TE Lake McRee (Austin, Texas) in the last class, the Trojans hit their mark again despite a change at position coach. This is a big win for Seth Doege, who was promoted from offensive analyst to TEs coach this offseason when John David Baker left for Ole Miss, and who continues to prove himself as a recruiter after playing a key role in USC landing 4-star QB Jaxson Dart and intriguing 3-star WR Joseph Manjack last cycle.

Burnett fits that mold perfectly as a 6-foot-5, 210-pound prospect who came up as a receiver and has maintained his dynamic abilities while growing into his larger frame.

USC has totally refashioned its tight end recruiting the last two cycles, pursuing and prioritizing lean, athletic pass-catching playmakers at the position while pitching them on playing the role currently (and very productively) manned by wide receiver Drake London.

USC won a big recruiting battle Friday as 4-star tight end Keyan Burnett (Servite HS) announced his commitment, choosing the Trojans over Arizona State and Arizona (where his father had played).

Thoughts become things. I’m humbled by all of the offers and opportunities to play college football and earn my degree. I’m truly grateful to every coach and school that has recruited me. I’m committed to the University of Southern California to pursue my academic/athletic career pic.twitter.com/PIFrvgfe0U

As for Burnett, the Servite HS standout is ranked the No. 6 TE in this 2022 class and sits just outside the Rivals250. But his ranking was adversely affected by not having a fall season, and it's possible he starts to climb again with Servite now preparing for its delayed spring season. Burnett had 22 catches for 314 yards and 2 TDs as a sophomore at JSerra HS prior to transferring, per the OC Register.

Meanwhile, he spoke to TrojanSports.com's Alec Simpson last week about the connection he'd formed with the Trojans staff.

"I already knew the new TE coach, [Seth] Doege, so it was an easy transition to get to talk X's and O's with him," Burnett said. “We talk on a daily basis. I talk to the whole staff, great relationships with everyone."

Speaking Thursday about his pending decision, he said of the Trojans: “'SC is obviously a powerhouse, can’t go wrong there.”

This should satisfy USC's needs at the tight end position for the 2022 class, as it lands one of its initial priority targets. Another, Donovan Green (Dickinson, Texas), committed to Texas A&M in January, while Oscar Delp (Cumming, Ga.) was the other top tight end on the Trojans' board. To land one of those three prospects early in the cycle is a major win for the program.

Overall, Burnett is USC's sixth 2022 commitment, joining 5-star CB Domani Jackson (Mater Dei HS), 4-star QB Devin Brown (Queen Creek, Ariz.), 4-star CB Fabian Ross (Las Vegas, Nev.), 3-star OL Dylan Lopez (IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., via Rancho Verde HS) and 3-star LB Ty Kana (Katy, Texas).

Kana committed two weeks ago, so with Burnett jumping on board things are starting to heat up for the Trojans at about the same time their Class of 2021 recruiting momentum started rolling a year ago.

