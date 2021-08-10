BREAKING: USC lands commitment from WR Caleb Douglas

Just a week after decommitting from Baylor, 2022 3-star wide receiver Caleb Douglas announced his commitment to USC on Tuesday.

Douglas, out of Missouri City, Texas, is listed at 6-foot-4, 186 pounds.

Douglas was committed to Baylor for a little less than two months before backing off that pledge on Aug. 5. He made it sound like USC was an easy decision for him.

“I decided (to commit) because I’ve seen that they’re WRU. They have produced a lot of receivers and I feel like I could be one of the next ones. Also it’s had been a dream school of mine so I couldn’t pass up the opportunity,” he told TrojanSports.com.

Douglas said his Trojans commitment picked up around July. He wasn’t able to visit USC this summer, but he has plans to come out Sept. 10 to meet the staff in person.

“They started recruiting me around May, then it died down a little. Then back around beginning of July they started recruiting me very hard. I got to meet all the coaches on the staff and just loved their vibe,” Douglas said.

“It was hard (to decommit from Baylor) because I really liked the relationship I had with the coaches, but I just felt I had better opportunities at USC.”

Douglas becomes USC’s second WR commit in this class along with Bishop Alemany HS 3-star Kevin Green Jr.

The Trojans had wanted to sign three receivers in this class, but with uncertainty surrounding the status/future of Bru McCoy, who is currently “temporarily removed from team activities,” it’s unclear if that number will need to expand.

Douglas gave TrojanSports.com a self scouting report on his game.

“I would describe myself as a huge target with a huge catch radius that will make the big play every time,” he said. “They said I will fit in perfectly. I will get a whole lot of 50/50 balls and will be a target to look at a lot.”