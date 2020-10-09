TrojanSports - BREAKING: USC lands WR commit Josh Moore, who flips from Stanford pledge

"I had to think about it some because ever since I hit high school the only way to really make an impact for my team was on defense so I shifted there, but I know that when I get the ball, I make magic happen," Moore told TrojanSports.com ahead of his announcement. "They said I'd be a big guy that can go up and get the ball."

Moore was recruited by Stanford as a defensive back, but the Trojans wanted him as a wide receiver and that helped entice him to change his mind.

The Trojans offered 3-star Atlanta, Ga., prospect Josh Moore back on Sept. 9, and on Friday landed a commitment from Moore as he announced he was flipping from Stanford after committing to the Cardinal back in May.

As USC expanded its search for 2021 wide receivers over the last month, it moved aggressively and ultimately successfully.

Moore, listed at 6-foot-2, 192 pounds, plays for Marist School in Atlanta, Ga. His team has several Division I offensive line prospects and leans heavily on the run, so Moore doesn't put up gaudy receiving numbers, but his coach Alan Chadwick said that's not a reflection of the receiver's talent.

"We're not a wide-open offense so we don't throw it a whole lot, so he's not getting a great many touches, but he is one of the guys we try to target when we are trying to throw the ball," Chadwick said. "... He's quick, he's elusive, he's explosive."

As for flipping his commitment from Stanford, naturally Moore said it was a tough decision.

"It took a lot of thought and prayer with my family and it wasn’t easy. Stanford is a great place with phenomenal coaches. I just felt that USC had a better environment for me personally, it has one of the best atmospheres in the country without sacrificing the education," said Moore, who wants to study business or economics.

In addition to wide receivers coach Keary Colbert and head coach Clay Helton, USC director of player personnel Spencer Harris and assistant AD/director of player development Gavin Morris were also key in closing the deal with Moore so quickly even though he has never visited campus.

"They laid it out all on the table. I had FaceTimes with Coach Helton numerous times, Zoom calls talking about the offensive philosophy, strength training and education. I was able to take it all in to make an informed decision," Moore said. "I talked to Coach Colbert , Spencer Harris, and Gavin Morris because my uncle has a connection with them.

"He's out in LA for work some and he mentors athletes in the Charlotte area, so over time he built a relationship with them and told them about me."

USC has two other commitments from 2021 wide receivers in 4-star Rivals250 prospect Michael Jackson III (Las Vegas, Nev.) and 4-star Rivals100 prospect Quaydarius Davis (Dallas, Texas).



Overall, USC has 21 public commitments and already had the No. 4-ranked recruiting class nationally before Moore's addition.

