USC redshirt freshman linebacker Solomon Tuliaupupu is expected to miss a second consecutive season after undergoing surgery this week on his previously injured left foot, Coach Clay Helton confirmed Friday morning.

Tuliaupupu, a Class of 2018 Rivals100 prospect, originally broke his foot in December of 2017 and was unable to practice all of last season. He participated in USC's first four practices this past spring, and performed well, but was sidelined for the remaining 11 practices after feeling soreness and discomfort in his foot. The hope then was that time off would allow complete healing and prevent re-injury for the middle linebacker.

Five months later, Tuliaupupu still was unable to practice and required additional surgery.

USC is already without inside linebackers Jordan Iosefa and Eli'jah Winston. Clancy Pendergast said he would likely move WLB Kana'i Mauga to MLB if needed. Raymond Scott, who switched from linebacker to defensive back this spring, has been practicing at linebacker again this week. Freshman Ralen Goforth is currently the backup to starting MLB John Houston.

***

Discuss on Trojan Talk