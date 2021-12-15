Rivals100 S Zion Branch breaks down his USC decision: 'I kind of just knew'
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Four-star Rivals100 safety Zion Branch admits his mind wandered throughout this long recruiting process. There were different points where different schools seemed to make the most sense for him.
But on his official visit to USC last weekend, it all crystallized for him.
"This past weekend at my official I kind of just knew, this is the place for me," he told TrojanSports.com. "Just how genuine the coaching staff is and how much of a great relationship I have with Coach Riley and the whole staff, Coach Grinch, even old staff like coach Donte [Williams] and guys like Gavin Morris that are there. That's pretty much the biggest thing."
Branch, ranked the No. 4 safety and No. 63 overall national prospect, chose the Trojans over Ohio State and Oklahoma, announcing his decision live on ESPN2 at around 12:15 p.m. PT Wednesday.
He was flanked by his parents and younger brother, 2023 four-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch, who is also strongly considering the Trojans, and joined by the other Bishop Gorman High School recruits and the rest of their teammates at the ceremony held inside the school's football field house.
Branch's announcement was the highlight for USC on the first day of the early signing period, as the Trojans ended up publicly announcing six signees with Branch and three-star outside linebacker Garrison Madden, from Georgia, the only ones who weren't previously publicly committed.
Branch did give his commitment over the weekend, though, to new USC coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, who had also been recruiting him at Oklahoma previously.
"We had a meeting, my family and I with Coach Riley, and I told him first that I was ready, and he was like, 'Man, I'm ready too.' Ever since then it's just been a connection. I told Coach Grinch and some of the other coaching staff members," Branch said.
"... We didn't have any doubts after that visit. After that whole process, that whole visit we just knew, so it was all smiles in the family."
He hasn't let on exactly where USC stood in his recruitment prior to Riley leaving the Sooners for the Trojans, but he acknowledged the decision wasn't always so clear.
"It was definitely stressful. It was a long process for me, I had a lot of different thoughts about different schools, my mindset changed pretty much weekly at one point. So I'm glad it's done now," he said.
Branch had long been a priority target of USC and really the only safety the Trojans prioritized in this 2022 recruiting class.
Branch is the second Rivals100 signee so far for USC along with five-star RB Raleek Brown (Mater Dei HS), the No. 1 all-purpose back and No. 18 overall national prospect.
USC also signed four-star CB and Branch's Bishop Gorman teammate Fabian Ross, three-star DE Devan Thompkins (Edison Senior HS/Stockton), three-star OLB Garrison Madden (Dutchtown HS/Hampton, Ga.) and two-star punter Atticus Bertrams (Australia) on Wednesday morning.
This is just the start as the Trojans have more top targets making decisions later this week or announcing at the all-star games in late December/early January.
As for Branch, making his announcement on national television was a rewarding conclusion to this process for him.
"It was crazy. It was like a dream come true for me. I always wanted to sign on ESPN. It's been a dream since I was a kid," he said.
Branch said he hopes to make an immediate impact in whatever way the Trojans need. He'll join a safety corps that is in need of rebuilding. Veteran starter Chase Williams entered the transfer portal after an inconsistent season, and redshirt senior starter Isaiah Pola-Mao struggled this fall and has yet to announce whether he plans to use his final year of eligiblity.
Freshman safety Calen Bullock and redshirt freshman Xavion Alford were impressive, while redshirt freshman Chris Thompson Jr. got good experience as well, and Anthony Beavers and Xamarion Gordon will look to continue to develop after quiet freshman seasons.
Branch, who will not enroll until the summer, emphasized his belief in this coaching staff and the new direction of USC football and is eager to play a role in that process.
"I'll be able to go in there and [learn from] Coach Riley's brain -- he's a really smart guy, really great football coach and I'm excited to go in there and benefit from all parts of USC and that program," he said.