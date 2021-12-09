Brian Odom, ILB coach from Lincoln Riley's OU staff, out recruiting for USC

Brian Odom, who served as the Sooners' inside linebackers coach the last three seasons, was out recruiting for USC, per a picture posted to Twitter by Chaminade High School coach David Machuca on Thursday.

It certainly looks like USC has added another coach from Lincoln Riley's former staff at Oklahoma.

Per Odom's Oklahoma bio, he coached first-team All-Big 12 selection, AP second-team All-American and first-round NFL Draft pick Kenneth Murray in 2019 as the Sooners improved dramatically in overall defense from 2018 -- jumping from 114th in total defense in 2018 (453.8 yards per game) to 38th in 2019 (356.4 YPG).

Odom was the outside linebackers coach at Missouri in 2017-18 and a defensive quality control assistant from 2015-16 at Washington State, where he worked under new USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.

Prior to that, Odom worked on the strength and conditioning side at Arizona and then Houston from 2015-14.

Riley has only officially announced the addition of two assistant coaches -- Grinch and inside receivers coach Dennis Simmons (plus strength coach Bennie Wylie and director of football operations Clarke Stroud) -- but per other reports and evidence, it looks like he has seven of 10 spots on his staff filled.

Defensive coordinator/safeties: Alex Grinch (Oklahoma)

DEs/OLBs: Jamar Cain (Oklahoma)

Defensive line:

Inside linebackers: Brian Odom (Oklahoma)

Cornerbacks: Roy Manning (Oklahoma)

Offensive line:

Running backs:

Inside receivers: Dave Nichol (Mississippi State)

Outside receivers: Dennis Simmons (Oklahoma)

Tight ends: Zach Hanson (Tulsa) *Position not confirmed

**Join the discussion on Trojan Talk**