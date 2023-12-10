All cameras pregame were focused on USC freshman guard Bronny James -- or his father LeBron James, as the Los Angeles Lakers star arrived to his courtside seat just before tip-off -- as the highly-rated prospect made his delayed Trojans debut Sunday after working back from his summer cardiac arrest scare.

Bronny James came off the bench to play 16 minutes, totaling 4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and a block in the Trojans' 84-79 overtime loss to Long Beach State.

Afterward, James made a statement to media prior to the start of Andy Enfield's postgame press conference, thanking all those involved in his recovery and return to basketball. He did not take any questions.

Watch his comments here: