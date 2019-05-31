** Join TrojanSports.com for the most thorough and in-depth coverage of USC football, including up-to-date breaking news, recruiting coverage, features, podcasts and our premium Trojan Talk message board. It's your personal USC sports page.**

Bru McCoy took another major step toward USC on Friday.

The Class of 2019 wide receiver is officially in the NCAA transfer portal, sources confirmed, and can now be freely contacted by any school. He is planning to transfer back to USC after leaving the school for Texas this past January.

McCoy informed the Longhorns earlier Friday he is transferring, OrangeBloods.com reported. He then issued a statement via Greg Biggins on Twitter confirming his decision. As we reported Thursday, McCoy had made the call some time ago to return to USC and has remained in Southern California since finishing his spring semester in Austin in early May.

The former five-star prospect did not mention the Trojans specifically in his release but noted the need to "earn back the trust and respect I've lost as a result of this process," seemingly alluding to his previous stint at USC.

TrojanSports.com has been on top of this story all week. Refer back to our coverage throughout the week for further perspective.