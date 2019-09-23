Craig Young, the father of 4-star quarterback and now-former USC commit Bryce Young, says the news that jolted two fan bases Sunday -- in very different ways -- formally came together in the last week.

Though, of course, it had been building for some time.

Alabama had been recruiting the QB and his family aggressively for months, trying to get him back on campus, but the family had held off on taking that visit until this past weekend, feeling it was inappropriate to do so while committed and being genuinely conflicted about backing off that Trojans pledge.

But the window provided by Mater Dei HS football's bye week and the culmination of a lot of thought, talk and stress led to the decision that this was something Young simply had to fully consider.

The No. 1-ranked dual-threat QB in the 2020 class privately de-committed in a call to Trojans head coach Clay Helton sometime last week while also talking with offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.

By the weekend he was in Tuscaloosa, Ala., and on Sunday he made it official by announcing his commitment to the Crimson Tide via Twitter.

On Monday morning, his father offered context and perspective on the news that quickly spread coast to coast becoming a national headline.

"Alabama had been consistently recruiting and talking to us for months -- I guess two or three months -- wanted us to come to visit, come to visit. That was always something that we really weren't interested in at the time because we'd been there before and we just didn't feel like it was appropriate to do a visit [while] committed to 'SC. So before the visit, we actually reached out to coach Helton and coach Harrell and told them we were going to visit," Craig Young told TrojanSports.com.