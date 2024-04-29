The USC women's basketball team was already going to be a highly-ranked preseason pick with the return of All-American JuJu Watkins for her sophomore season.

But the addition of Stanford transfer forward Kiki Iriafen over the weekend and Oregon State transfer guard Talia von Oelhoffen on Monday only stokes the expectations further for the Trojans.

Iriafen, an AP All-America honorable mention and the Pac-12's Most Improved Player this past season as a junior at Stanford, averaged 19.4 points and 11.0 rebounds per game while shooting 54.6 percent from the field.

The 6-foot-3 forward had 15 20-point games last season, including 41 vs. Iowa State in the NCAA tournament and regular-season outputs of 36 vs. Oregon State and 30 vs. Florida State.

The former prep standout at Harvard-Westlake HS is returning home for her final season. She entered the transfer portal soon after legendary Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer announced her retirement.