USC adds another major piece to loaded class with Rivals100 OT Keenyi Pepe

USC doesn't just continue to add pieces to its top-ranked 2026 recruiting class, it's adding major pieces still.

On Thursday, Rivals100 offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, out of IMG Academy in Florida, announced his Trojans commitment.

Pepe, who is 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds, is ranked the No. 7 OT and No. 64 overall national prospect in this class. He is a cousin of USC redshirt senior defensive tackle Kobe Pepe, though they refer to each other as brothers.

"I love what they're doing over there, and I just love seeing their O-line just grow and grow and seeing my older brother over there just doing his thing," Pepe told TrojanSports.com in March.

Pepe is USC's 25th overall commit -- no other program has more than 14 at this point -- and the Trojans' sixth offensive line commit already, along with fellow four-star offensive tackles Kannon Smith (Highlands Ranch, Colorado), Esun Tafa (Draper, Utah), Vlad Dyakonov (Folsom, California), three-star Chase Deniz (San Diego, California) and three-star guard John Fifita (Mountain View, California)