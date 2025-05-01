USC adds another major piece to loaded class with Rivals100 OT Keenyi Pepe

USC doesn't just continue to add pieces to its top-ranked 2026 recruiting class, it's adding major pieces still.
On Thursday, Rivals100 offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, out of IMG Academy in Florida, announced his Trojans commitment.
Pepe, who is 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds, is ranked the No. 7 OT and No. 64 overall national prospect in this class. He is a cousin of USC redshirt senior defensive tackle Kobe Pepe, though they refer to each other as brothers.
"I love what they're doing over there, and I just love seeing their O-line just grow and grow and seeing my older brother over there just doing his thing," Pepe told TrojanSports.com in March.
Pepe is USC's 25th overall commit -- no other program has more than 14 at this point -- and the Trojans' sixth offensive line commit already, along with fellow four-star offensive tackles Kannon Smith (Highlands Ranch, Colorado), Esun Tafa (Draper, Utah), Vlad Dyakonov (Folsom, California), three-star Chase Deniz (San Diego, California) and three-star guard John Fifita (Mountain View, California)
Miami was a considered a major contender for Pepe and had the advantage of having him in-state at IMG Academy, but USC was relentless in its pursuit, led by offensive line coach Zach Hanson.
"They've grown [in my recruitment] a lot this past couple of months, especially with the new O-line coach, Coach Hanson. They've been trying to get me there so bad," Pepe said in March. "When he came down here I think it was in January, we've been kind of close ever since."