 TrojanSports - C Landen Hatchett talks USC official visit, top 5 and upcoming decision
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-27 17:38:17 -0500') }}

C Landen Hatchett talks USC official visit, top 5 and upcoming decision

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals

Landen Hatchett is the most recent offensive line offer for USC, and the Trojans in turn were the last offer for Hatchett before the three-star offensive lineman from Ferndale, Wash., trimmed his recruiting focus to five schools.

Hatchett squeezed in an official visit during the week last week before closing out his month with an official visit to Washington.

Despite the Trojans coming in at the end, it sounds like they did enough to give him something to think about as he nears a commitment decision.

"They were definitely late. They were my last offer before I kind of shut everything down to put out my top 5. But I kind of knew as soon as they offered me that they'd be in my top just because USC used to be a top program and I think especially with those new coaches in they have a really good shot of bringing that place back to where it once was," he told TrojanSports.com on Monday.

Along with USC and Washington, Oregon, Michigan and Texas A&M are the other schools he's considering, and he got out to see all of them this last month and a half. Now he's ready to work toward a decision.

