TrojanSports - California Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses Pac-12's push to play

As the Big Ten announced on Wednesday plans to launch its football season the weekend of Oct. 24, all eyes turned to the Pac-12 and more specifically to government officials in the states of California and Oregon, as half of the conference's schools do not have clearance to conduct full practices yet.

USC's players had penned an open letter to California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday with the message of "We want to play," football players from other Pac-12 schools joined the chorus on Twitter, and on Wednesday Newsom was asked about the Pac-12's push to return to action during his broader news conference addressing the wildfires and the pandemic.

"We put out guidelines a month or so ago, and we aligned them -- we worked with the NCAA and we aligned them with the NCAA -- there's nothing in the state guidelines that denies the Pac-12 from having conference games," Newsom said. "There's nothing in our guidelines the state put out that denies these games from occurring. ... I want to make this crystal clear -- nothing in the state guidelines deny the ability for the Pac-12 to resume. Quite the contrary. That has been a misrepresentation of the facts."

It's all about semantics.

The state's guidelines stipulate that colleges "should establish cohorts as a strategy to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19. A cohort may be composed of six to 12 individuals, all members of the same team, who consistently work out and participate in activities together. Cohorts should avoid mixing with other groups."

It's hard to hold a football practice where one group of 12 doesn't mix with another group of 12 -- that's in direct contrast to the very nature of the game.

"We put out very, I thought, thoughtful guidelines, again in partnership with the NCAA about cohorting during workouts and practices. Now this manifests very differently depending on the sport," Newsom said. "Basketball cohorting of up to 12 may be a little easier than football up to 12, but offensive teams, defensive teams are able to coordinate and practice and the like."

Yet, hours later the Pac-12 put out a statement from commissioner Larry Scott indicating that obstacle was no more and that "there are no state restrictions on our ability to play sports" without explicitly explaining what specifically had changed.