Senior linebacker Cam Smith walked out of the USC locker room after the final game of his collegiate career Saturday night seemingly still trying to process how this all came to be -- a 5-7 finish, no bowl game and the worst record for the program since 2000.

Again, the Trojans had a chance to win -- more than that, a chance to truly end on some sort of a high note -- after jumping out to a 10-point lead against undefeated No. 3 Notre Dame.

But again, it would eventually come undone, the USC offense being shutout in the second half until the final minute on the way to a 24-17 season-ending loss.

Smith was asked if he walked off the field at the Coliseum feeling his team truly could have won that game and spoiled the Fighting Irish's College Football Playoff hopes.

"I feel like I do that a lot," he said. "I feel like we're always in a pretty good situation -- some things just don't go our way. It hurts, but I'm excited to see this team next year and I hope that I've -- us as seniors -- we've taught these guys something for them to progress next year. They've got some young, talented people, but they've got to do something with it."

Smith was remarkably candid Saturday night, hinting at some of the disconnect or issues he noticed during this wayward season.

After noting how the "sense of urgency needs to click in fast" if the Trojans hope to pull off a turnaround next season, he was asked if he felt that was the biggest thing missing for this team.

"I think there was a lot of things missing," he countered. "It's just tough. It is what it is. I don't really want to mope upon this whole season -- just cherish the time that I've had."

But as one of the most present team leaders for his squad -- a guy who talked to reporters after every crushing or deflating loss when healthy, and who provided as much stability and consistency for the defense as one player can -- it felt as if Smith was doing his last act as team captain.

Trying once more to deliver a message to the Trojans' younger players that maybe wasn't always received this fall.