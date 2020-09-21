Catching up with USC 4-star WR commit Michael Jackson III
Michael Jackson III accomplished something this past week that most high school athletes dream of, landing an invitation to the Under Armour All-America game in Orlando, Fla. The USC commit had his...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news