CB commit RJ Sermons reclassifies into 2025, will join USC in July

Local four-star standout RJ Sermons , a Rivals100 prospect out of Rancho Cucamonga High School, is reclassifying up a year and will now join the Trojans in July, On3.com's Hayes Fawcett reported Friday.

USC is bolstering its 2025 recruiting class by pulling from what was arguably the most talented and deepest group of 2026 cornerback commits in the country.

Sermons was the No. 9-ranked CB in the 2026 cycle. Instead, he joins a USC incoming freshman class of defensive backs that was already impressive with cornerbacks James Johnson, Alex Graham and Trestin Castro and safeties Stephen Miller and Kendarius Reddick (who also arrives in the summer).

Veterans DJ Harvey, DeCarlos Nicholson, Prophet Brown, incoming UCF transfer Chasen Johnson and redshirt freshmen Marcelles Williams and Braylon Conley figure to be the favorites for playing time at the two outside cornerback spots, while the nickel spot is hard to project. Johnson earned strong buzz for his work there in the spring, though the coaching staff has said they'll use a variety of skill sets and body types at that position in different packages.

Even with Sermons moving out of the 2026 class, USC's crop of '26 cornerback commits is still arguably the best in the country with five-star Elbert Hill (the No. 1-ranked CB and No. 14 overall national prospect), four-star Brandon Lockhart (No. 4 CB/No. 32 overall), four-star Madden Riordan and three-star Josh Holland.